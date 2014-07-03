Latin Star Prince Royce to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

Prince Royce, one of the most exciting young performers on the Latin music circuit, will perform at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1.

Tickets for the show are $35, $45, $55, $65 and $75.

Royce, 25, grew up in the Bronx listening to everything from hip hop to techno to bachata. This diverse blend of musical influences is evident throughout his soulful renditions of pop- and R&B-flavored bachata.

In March 2010, he released his debut studio album, which generated two commercially successful singles, "Stand by Me" and "Corazón Sin Cara." Both reached No. 1 on the Billboard Tropical Songs chart, while "Corazón Sin Cara" reached the top of the U.S. Hot Latin Songs chart. The album itself reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Latin Albums and Tropical Albums charts. He also received three awards at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in 2011, which included Tropical Album of the Year for “Prince Royce.”

He has recorded hit songs with superstars Maná, Daddy Yankee, Selena Gomez, Thalia and Michel Teló, and he has toured the U.S. with Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull. He’s also headlined his own 30-city U.S. tour, which included sold-out shows at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall and the NOKIA Theatre in Los Angeles.

Royce’s North American leg of his Soy El Mismo Tour kicks off on July 31 in San Jose. The tour will make more than 20 stops throughout the United States and Canada, including the Chumash Casino Resort.

Don't miss an opportunity to see this one-of-a-kind performer when he takes the stage in one of the most popular music venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.