Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 6:46 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Latin Star Prince Royce to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | July 3, 2014 | 8:43 a.m.

Prince Royce, one of the most exciting young performers on the Latin music circuit, will perform at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1.

Prince Royce
Prince Royce

Tickets for the show are $35, $45, $55, $65 and $75.

Royce, 25, grew up in the Bronx listening to everything from hip hop to techno to bachata. This diverse blend of musical influences is evident throughout his soulful renditions of pop- and R&B-flavored bachata.

In March 2010, he released his debut studio album, which generated two commercially successful singles, "Stand by Me" and "Corazón Sin Cara." Both reached No. 1 on the Billboard Tropical Songs chart, while "Corazón Sin Cara" reached the top of the U.S. Hot Latin Songs chart. The album itself reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Latin Albums and Tropical Albums charts. He also received three awards at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in 2011, which included Tropical Album of the Year for “Prince Royce.”

He has recorded hit songs with superstars Maná, Daddy Yankee, Selena Gomez, Thalia and Michel Teló, and he has toured the U.S. with Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull. He’s also headlined his own 30-city U.S. tour, which included sold-out shows at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall and the NOKIA Theatre in Los Angeles.

Royce’s North American leg of his Soy El Mismo Tour kicks off on July 31 in San Jose. The tour will make more than 20 stops throughout the United States and Canada, including the Chumash Casino Resort.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this one-of-a-kind performer when he takes the stage in one of the most popular music venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 