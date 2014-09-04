Latino Elder Outreach Network Luncheon to Celebrate National Grandparents Day

In celebration of National Grandparents Day, the Latino Elder Outreach Network will host the inaugural Dia de los Abuelos Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 10 at the Carrillo Recreation Center, 100 E. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara.

This free event, made possible through a sponsorship by Easy Lift Transportation, will celebrate and honor Latino seniors age 60-plus. Guests will enjoy a lunch, music and prizes.

Reservations are required. Please call 805.965.1001 x223 or email [email protected].

The Latino Elder Outreach Network is a grassroots organization made up of volunteers from a variety of nonprofit organizations and agencies in Santa Barbara County. LEON’s goal is to recognize and meet the needs of elder Latinos in Santa Barbara County.

— Marco Quintanar represents the Latino Elder Outreach Network.