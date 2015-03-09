Latino Leaders Convene for Summit to Address Diabetes Crisis

Before a standing-room-only group of participating Latino leaders, social services and health experts, Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal and representatives from the William Sansum Diabetes Center hosted the first summit Thursday addressing the diabetes crisis in Santa Barbara County’s Latino community.

Prompting the gathering was the growing alarm over current diabetes statistics. Nationally, Latinos face double the rate of prevalence and locally face triple the rate of premature death. The presentation, statistics and sources can be found by clicking here.

Co-host Supervisor Carbajal kicked off the summit.

“We are challenging each of you in the room to improve access and inroads to diabetes resources, to get the word out about simple lifestyle shifts, and to address the fear associated with a diabetes diagnosis,” he said.

“We have the resources and tools right now to significantly reduce the impact of diabetes in the Latino community — we just need to figure out how to best use these tools,” William Sansum Diabetes Center Executive Director Rem Laan said. “That’s why we are all here today. To harness your knowledge, experience and expertise and determine how we can collaborate to address this health crisis.”

Ocho Pasos educator Mary Conneely addressed the lifestyle challenges immigrant families face in coming to the United States.

“Immigrants from Mexico and Central America experience a significant behavior shift, where high sugar foods are commonly the most inexpensive and walking is no longer a primary means of transportation,” she said. “The three simple changes people can make to prevent or manage diabetes are eliminating soda, participating in simple, daily activity, and understanding the ‘plate method’ – or how quantities and food groups should be represented with every meal.”

Dr. David Kerr facilitated the discussion, which included ideas about how to address the generational differences in Latino families, best outreach strategies, and engaging schools, churches and employers in education efforts.

The next step is to assess the feedback from Thursday’s meeting, convene a task force and set measurable actions and goals.

— Nick Valente represents the William Sansum Diabetes Center.