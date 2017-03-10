Latino Legacy Awards Honor Those Who Go Above, Beyond

Central Coast Future Leaders invites the community to celebrate Latino Legacy Awards 2017, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at the Radisson Hotel, Santa Maria.



Latino Legacy Awards was initiated by community members who believe it is pivotal to honor and recognize leaders in our community.

These are leaders who every day take the initiative to go above and beyond by coaching a sports team, speaking for those who feel they do not have a voice or helping others develop their leadership skills. The awards event is a time show gratitude for their positive contribution to the community.



The following community leaders will be recognized for their accomplishments and support of the Latino community:

Athletics - Rogelio Gonzalez, Battles School custodian, coach, volunteer, and advocate.

Public safety/government - Steve De Lira, retired after 30 years of service to Santa Barbara County Probation.

Community advocate - Magdalena Sunshine Serrano, Community Health Center therapist, advocate for the farm workers and indigenous population.

Health care - Yolanda Robles, Planned Parenthood, vice president of clinical operations.

Education - Ester Prieto Chavez, principal, Delta High School.

Nonprofit organization - Samuel Duarte, family advocate for Guadalupe Family Resource Center.

Parent - Olivia Lunar, Community Changer Project.

Youth - Elizabeth Pompa, Allan Hancock College multimedia arts and communication major; immigration rights advocate.

Business - Thedy Barahona, photographer, volunteer and advocate for youth and LGBTQ community.

Lifetime Achievement - Mary Solorio-Jacka, community advocate.



Proceeds will benefit Central Coast Future Leaders, a youth-led organization that provides leadership, educational and personal development opportunities to young people and their families. Community investment will ensure that we recognize today’s leaders and inspire tomorrow’s.

Tickets are available online http://www.ccfutureleaders.org/lla/.

— Patricia Solorio for Central Coast Future Leaders.