Laughs a Sure Bet With Colin and Brad at Chumash Casino

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, the improvisation masters from Whose Line Is It Anyway?, are bringing their comedy tour to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, April 28. Tickets for An Evening With Colin and Brad are $25.

Each show is unique as the evening’s content is made up of pure improvisation. Without any scripts, plans or restrictions, the show is driven entirely by audience participation.

Viewers are asked to call out suggestions and in turn this hilarious pair authentically creates the show on the spot. Colin and Brad even take it a step further and invite audience members onto the stage to add an extra element of the unexpected.



Sherwood emerged on the comedy scene in 1986 making guest appearances as a love struck nanny on L.A. Law. Later in 1992 he became a recurring performer on the British improvisation show Whose Line Is It Anyway?

He continued his career making regular appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and was a commentator for the VH1 television network. His career accelerated in 1994 with his role on the sketch-comedy series “The Newz.”

In the early 2000s, Sherwood branched out to stand-up comedy and has been touring the world since.



Colin Mochrie’s career in comedy began in 1980 as a member of the Vancouver TheatreSports League. He was there for six years until he relocated to work for The Second City, a comedy troupe in Toronto.

In 1989 Mochrie joined the Whose Line Is It Anyway? comedy family. He was originally a member of the UK cast until its end in 1989. He then became a member of Drew Carey’s cast in the US. Since the series ending in 2006,

Mochrie has made comedic appearances on the stage, TV and in films such as The Campbells, The Real Blonde and The January Man.



The Chumash Casino Resort, on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.