Monday, April 16 , 2018, 3:51 pm | A Few Clouds and Breezy 62º

 
 
 
 

Laughs a Sure Bet With Colin and Brad at Chumash Casino

Improv comedy style anchored by audience participation

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood roles on Whose Line Is It Anyway?
Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood roles on Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Photo via Chumash Casino Resort)
By Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort | April 1, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, the improvisation masters from Whose Line Is It Anyway?, are bringing their comedy tour to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, April 28. Tickets for An Evening With Colin and Brad are $25.

Each show is unique as the evening’s content is made up of pure improvisation. Without any scripts, plans or restrictions, the show is driven entirely by audience participation.

Viewers are asked to call out suggestions and in turn this hilarious pair authentically creates the show on the spot. Colin and Brad even take it a step further and invite audience members onto the stage to add an extra element of the unexpected.
 
Sherwood emerged on the comedy scene in 1986 making guest appearances as a love struck nanny on L.A. Law. Later in 1992 he became a recurring performer on the British improvisation show Whose Line Is It Anyway?

He continued his career making regular appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and was a commentator for the VH1 television network. His career accelerated in 1994 with his role on the sketch-comedy series “The Newz.”

In the early 2000s, Sherwood branched out to stand-up comedy and has been touring the world since.
 
Colin Mochrie’s career in comedy began in 1980 as a member of the Vancouver TheatreSports League. He was there for six years until he relocated to work for The Second City, a comedy troupe in Toronto.

In 1989 Mochrie joined the Whose Line Is It Anyway? comedy family. He was originally a member of the UK cast until its end in 1989. He then became a member of Drew Carey’s cast in the US. Since the series ending in 2006,

Mochrie has made comedic appearances on the stage, TV and in films such as The Campbells, The Real Blonde and The January Man.
 
The Chumash Casino Resort, on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 