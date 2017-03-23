La Casa de la Raza Hosting Launch Party for New Community Radio Station

Want to be a part of radio for the community by the community? How about a day of live music, good company, and delicious food and libations? From 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, La Casa de la Raza invites all to attend the launch party for its new radio station, KZAA-LP FM. This first-ever live broadcast will be held at Casa’s iconic building, the station’s home, 601 E. Montecito St.

Enjoy a lineup of local musicians, including Elements, Mark Alvarado, the Martinez Brothers, Heart and Soul, Ron Paris and Julie Carlson, and Pepe Marquez. Kick back with emcees DJ Frank Ramirez and DJ Wayback. Hear spoken word, comedy and more. And be a part of something big.

KZAA-LP will create a voice for the community locally. Anyone who gets involved — and all are welcome — will learn all aspects of community media and radio production.

Community radio stations are fundamentally distinct from commercial and public media in that they are community led; physically based in the community; and designed and implemented by members of the community, most of them volunteers. KZAA, which has a place for everyone, will focus particularly on including youth and monolingual/bilingual Spanish speakers because they have the least access to media and, thus, their voices are silenced.

“I’m excited about having a community radio station on Santa Barbara’s Eastside,” said Diane Fujino, Asian-American studies professor at UCSB. “In these urgent times, KZAA-LP provides a crucial medium to broadcast music and information important to our Chicano/Latino and broader Santa Barbara community. Already many people, especially young people and immigrants who have the least access to media, are participating in learning to produce their own shows, building community and expanding democracy.”

Longtime media activist and KZAA-LP supporter Elizabeth Robinson said, “Airways belong to us all. Listen, yes. Speak, absolutely! Todos los voces!”

La Casa de la Raza provides services to local youth and elders, as well as to the general population of working people, immigrants, the Spanish-speaking community and the community at large. Organizations that meet at Casa include Ethnic Studies Now! SB, the UCSB Center for Black Studies Research and the Santa Barbara Progressive Coalition. Casa hosts educational classes, leadership development, the Family Resource Center and immigration rights workshops. And Casa has co-hosted events with KCSB for more than a decade. KCSB is partnering on getting KZAA-LP launched.

Help get your community’s voices heard. Be a part of the tower of diversity and talent KZAA-LP 96.5 FM is raising. Presale tickets, available at La Casa de la Raza, are $10 each, or $15 at the door. Kids under 10 get in free.