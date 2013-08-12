Laundry-Room Fire Damages Santa Maria Inn

A laundry-room fire caused some $20,000 damage at the Santa Maria Inn Monday night, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

The blaze was reported shortly after 8:30 p.m., and firefighters arrived to find moderate smoke coming from the laundry facility of the hotel at 801 S. Broadway, officials said.

Maintenance crews were able to extinguish the fire prior to the Fire Department's arrival, and a sprinkler activated, preventing flames from spreading to carts full of linens, officials said.

Crews spent about 90 minutes removing water from the room and ventilating smoke.

Cause of the blaze remained under investigation.

