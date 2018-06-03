Laundry-Room Fire Forces Evacuation at Tourist Hostel

Flames were traced to a dryer at the Santa Barbara Tourist Hostel

Firefighters responded Friday to a laundry-room fire that forced the evacuation of a local hostel, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched shortly before noon to the Santa Barbara Tourist Hostel at 134 Chapala St., said fire engineer Kevin Corbett.

"The first arriving engine reported smoke showing, and located active fire from a dryer," Corbett said. "The fire was quickly knocked down and held to the room of origin from the fast interior attack."

The dryer was destroyed, Corbett said, and the laundry room sustained minor water and smoke damage.

Fifteen people were evacuated from the building as a result of the blaze, and crews remained on scene cleaning up and removing water from the building, Corbett said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.