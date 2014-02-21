Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 12:13 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 
Laura Bigotti of Santa Barbara, 1918-2014

Laura Louise Bigotti, 95, of Santa Barbara died Feb. 20, 2014.

She was born May 19, 1918.

Services will be private.

