Laura Capps, Ivor John Join Board of Interfaith Initiative of Santa Barbara County

The Interfaith Initiative of Santa Barbara County is concerned for the welfare of Santa Barbara County’s human and ecological habitats and their associated safety net challenges.

IFISBC’s core values of compassion, cooperation, dignity and wellness rally a wide array of stakeholders around creative and viable visions regarding the region’s environmental sustainability and sheltering solutions.

Houses of worship and faith-based institutions form strong networks and provide perennial values and ready-made volunteers to galvanize community service projects with a level of trust that enables individuals, including those who are "spiritually independent," to act together to pursue common objectives.

With these values and networks at hand, IFISBC addresses the interconnectedness of healthy living spaces for people through human service programs that provide shelter and resources for the homeless alongside our human responsibility to care for the health of our living planet.

In early 2014, IFISBC welcomed two prominent community members to its Board of Directors.

Laura Capps has spent more than 15 years developing strategic communications and issue advocacy campaigns for some of the nation’s highest-profile public officials, and has recently established her own public affairs consulting firm in Santa Barbara.

Her current work involves focuses on immigration reform, child hunger, interfaith education and climate change on the national and local levels.

Dr. Ivor John is general manager of LRQA Americas Sustainability, a local company that is part of the Lloyd's Register group.

John is a member of the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara and has also served as board president of the Community Environmental Council, where he was actively involved in the development of the “Fossil Free by '33” initiative, which provided a blueprint for energy efficiency and use of renewables for Santa Barbara County.

IFISBC’s mission is to welcome, stand with and celebrate the major faith and spiritual traditions in our community, promoting understanding, respect and cooperative activities while partnering with other organizations to realize our common values and goals.

— Kelley Skumautz is managing director for the Interfaith Initiative of Santa Barbara County.