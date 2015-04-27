Monday, April 30 , 2018, 9:35 am | A Few Clouds 61º

 
 
 
 

Laura Capps Won’t Run for Mom’s Seat in Congress

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | April 27, 2015 | 12:30 p.m.

Laura Burton Capps

Laura Burton Capps has decided not to run for her mother's congressional seat, something she has been thinking about since Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced she is retiring after her current term ends in 2016.

Several candidates already have announced their own campaigns, but Capps waited before making a decision. 

"It would be the ultimate honor for me to represent this incredible district in Congress," she said in a statement Monday. 

"After giving a campaign serious consideration, however, I’ve decided that now is not the right time for me, Bill and our 4-year-old-son, and I will not be seeking election to Congress in 2016.

"I have great respect for members of Congress who have young families, and hope there will be more of them, but a cross-country commute would make it hard for me to be the mom I try to be every day."

Capps is a nonprofit consultant who grew up on the Central Coast and recently relocated to Santa Barbara from Washington, D.C.

"I look forward to working hard to elect the next Democrat to Congress so that we uphold the shared values of the 24th District," she said. "And I'm optimistic that even now good people can get meaningful work done in Congress for the communities they serve." 

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

