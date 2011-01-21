Laura McIver Joins Board of Santa Barbara Lodging & Restaurant Association

The general manager of the Canary Hotel has become a leader in the local business community

Laura McIver, general manager of the Canary Hotel, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Greater Santa Barbara Lodging & Restaurant Association.



Since moving to Santa Barbara in 2008, McIver has become an influential leader in the local business community, as well as becoming very involved in numerous nonprofit organizations.

She serves as the Marketing Committee chairwoman for the Santa Barbara Convention & Visitors Bureau, and she’s serving her second year on its Board of Directors.

She is also on the Board of Directors for the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce, as well as the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.



The Canary Hotel, 31 W. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara, is a member of The Leading Hotels.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.