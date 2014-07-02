Laura Peake of Montecito, 1941-2014

Posted on July 2, 2014 | 9:43 a.m.

Source: Ziggy Peake

The passing of Laura Rowan Peake on Friday, June 27, 2014, was noted with great sadness by those who had the luck or the blessing to be touched by the goodness and gravitas of this remarkable woman.

She was born July 9, 1941, in Pasadena to the late Robert A. Rowan and Louise Hunter. Laura is survived by her four sons, Graham, Ziggy, Craig and Jaime, and her daughter, Satya.

A resident of Montecito for over 45 years, Laura moved to Carpinteria, close to Sandyland Cove, where she spent time as a child, after her home was consumed in the 2008 Tea Fire.

Laura was a familiar face in the Santa Barbara community with her many children, grandchildren, dogs and wide range of close friendships. The recurrent theme of Laura’s life was of passion, refinement, kindness, humor, joy, tolerance, generosity and lack of pretense.

Laura will be missed greatly by the community and her family, but her unique spirit and memory will never be forgotten by those that were blessed to know her.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. July 12 at the Vedanta Society in Montecito, 927 Ladera Lane.