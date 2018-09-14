Laura Russell Named Treasurer at Wilderness Youth Project

Laura Russell, a CPA with some 25 years of experience in accounting, has been named treasurer of the Wilderness Youth Project (WYP) Board of Directors



After receiving a BBA in accounting from the University of Texas at Austin, Russell worked for KPMG in public accounting. Since moving to Santa Barbara in 1993, she has worked primarily in corporate accounting.

As a mom to three boys who have thrived under WYP mentorship over the last 10 years, Russell said she firmly believes in WYP’s mission and vision to stimulate and inspire the next generation by facilitating a life-long relationship with the outdoors.

WYP promotes social change through a nature-based mentoring program using curriculum that combines experience in nature with a hands-on learning process.

WYP programs are designed to return kids to such childhood traditions as outdoor time, child-centered exploration, skill/self-esteem development and connection with the natural world.

— Anthony Hickling for Wilderness Youth Project.