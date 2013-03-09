Laurel Abbott: Changes at the Top for SBAOR Staff and Coldwell Banker

In January, John Nisbet, the executive officer of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, resigned to become the manager of Coldwell Banker. Chuck Farish, Coldwell Banker’s well-respected manager for the past 15 years, is making the transition to retirement from management and will continue to hang his license at Coldwell Banker.

For the past nine years, John has served our association extremely well, and I was counting on him to guide me through this year as he had for my predecessors. The job description for an association executive is lengthy as it involves running the business side of our association and MLS as well as making the board president look good. Obviously, we needed to get a replacement, quick!

A very committed SBAOR personnel committee was convened to launch a nationwide search while our capable controller, Mary Cantello, took the helm. Our search committee was blessed with a number of extraordinarily impressive applicants. In the end, we found a candidate from our own backyard who matched every quality we were looking for.

As a broker/owner/manager of Century 21 A Hart Realty for 15 years, Bob Hart made a name for himself as a leader in real estate locally. His experience as a police officer in Isla Vista through the 1970s and ‘80s has ensured that we will have someone on the job who knows how to deal with unusual challenges. Bob’s extensive work with the California Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors has enhanced Santa Barbara’s image on state and national levels.

As a past president of the SBAOR, he has respect for the history of the board. As a multiple-year member of strategic planning, land use and legislative committees at CAR, he has a unique insight into the future of real estate. Given his pioneering efforts to “green” up real estate, leading the Green Task Force at CAR and implementing technology to make paperless transactions a reality, we’re expecting at the very least some light bulbs to be changed.

We wish John the best in his new venture and welcome Bob Hart as our new SBAOR association executive. Now make me look good!

— Laurel Abbott is a real estate agent with Prudential California Realty and president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.879.8050. The opinions expressed are her own.