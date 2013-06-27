Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 10:14 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 

Laurel Abbott: ‘Pollyanna’ Outlook of Local Real Estate Market Pans Out

By Laurel Abbott | June 27, 2013 | 1:25 p.m.

Last week, local Realtors attended the Midyear Economic Forecast at our monthly Santa Barbara Association of Realtors meeting.

Mark Schniepp, director of the California Economic Forecast, which prepares forecasts and economic commentary all over California, presented a national, state and local real estate update. A graduate of UCSB and resident of Goleta, Schniepp’s insight into our local real estate market can be very valuable.

Last year, more than a few local Realtors expressed their concern over the positive outlook his report provided. Having been through the most difficult market many of us have ever seen, I recall the term Pollyanna was bandied about after his presentation.

Happily, his forecast was more accurate than any of us could have imagined. The gains in number of sales and equity increases have surprised and delighted. Since the value loss of up to 35 percent from the peak,we’re now back up 20 percent.

The number of distressed sales (bank owned, or short sales) have fallen from 32 percent of our market to 15 percent. The number of sales in Santa Barbara is up 12 percent, and the percentage would be greater if we had more homes to sell. In fact, things are looking up in such a short period of time that many of the skeptics are still concerned that we are heading into a “double dip” or another “bubble” situation. The question “Is the recovery real?” is on many people’s minds.

The increase in sales and values is not just local, but a national phenomenon, and in California we are second only to Utah in job growth with great gains in employment in professional services and tourism. Job creation, the lack of inventory and the dissolving impact of distressed properties indicate that we are gradually approaching recovery and a normal market in the next couple of years.

What to expect for 2014? Gradually higher interest rates, more inventory, a closer to standard appreciation and a good year ahead. It is such a pleasure to write these words, especially while I’m president! Stay tuned for more real estate information and market updates.

If there is anything on your mind that you’d like SBAOR to address, feel free to contact your local Realtor to bring the idea forward or contact the association with your questions or concerns.

Laurel Abbott is a real estate agent with Prudential California Realty and president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.879.8050. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 