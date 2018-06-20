Laurel Abbott: Positive News from California Association of Realtors Expo

Last week, representatives from the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors attended the California Association of Realtors expo and business meetings in Long Beach.

Along with 9,000 real estate and related industry professionals who attended classes and the expo, the CAR directors met to discuss our ever-changing industry and plan for the future of organized real estate.

A very positive Economic Forecast for the California real estate market was presented by CAR economist Leslie Appleton Young.

I think one of the most telling signs of the housing recovery is that the Distressed Property Task Force presented its final report. This committee worked with the Treasury Department, Congress, lenders and regulators to improve the short sale process. They shepherded legislation to halt "dual-tracking" in the short sale process and the creation of the Homeowners Bill of Rights.

While I appreciate the great work on our clients' behalf, I'm really glad to see the task force is no longer a necessity.

Congratulations to our members who have been granted CAR Honorary Members for Life status: Maxine Filippin, Al Lippert, James Patterson, Ed Robinson and Neil Steadman.

I’d like to thank all of the directors who attended, giving their time, experience and passion for our profession: Toby Bradley, Diana Bull, Jim Caldwell, Staci Caplan, Adrienne Schuele and Paul Suding, as well as dedicated volunteers John Chufar, Ed Fuller and Carol Kruckenberg.

SBAOR Executive Bob Hart and our Government Affairs Director Krista Pleiser also attended and contributed to these meetings.

If you see these folks around town, be sure to thank them for their service.

— Laurel Abbott is a real estate agent with Prudential California Realty and president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact her at [email protected] or 805.879.8050. The opinions expressed are her own.