Laurel Abbott: Prop. 90 Ordinance Would Aid Local Real Estate, Economic Recovery

By Laurel Abbott | October 25, 2013 | 1:00 p.m.

Proposition 90 is a "local-option" law, and each county has the option of participating. If a county has adopted a Proposition 90 ordinance, it accepts transfers of property tax base assessments from other California counties. Santa Barbara County does not currently have this ordinance, and the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors is asking the Board of Supervisors to reconsider.

In 1986, California voters passed Proposition 60, which is designed to induce greater turnover of homes owned by senior citizens. The measure provides people age 55 or older with relief from Proposition 13 when they sell their principal residence and buy or build another residence of equal or lesser value within two years, to transfer the old residence's assessed value to the new residence within the same county.

Two years later, voters overwhelming approved Proposition 90, which allows the transfer of assessed valuation to a replacement dwelling located in a different county, provided that the county in which the replacement dwelling is located has adopted an ordinance allowing intercounty transfers of assessed value for elderly homeowners.

A homeowner may benefit from the Prop 60/90 program only once.

This program provides tax relief to taxpayers age 55 or older who sell their principal dwelling and then buy or build a replacement home. It does so by preventing the reassessment of the replacement home at its current market value. This results in a property tax savings to the extent that the market value of the replacement home is greater than the assessed value of the original home.

The rationale for this program is that it removes a disincentive for senior citizens who no longer need family-sized dwellings or dwellings located near schools or places of employment to move to more suitable homes, thereby increasing the availability of suitable housing for younger families.

This program would benefit our local real estate recovery as well as our local economy as a whole. Each home sale results in additional expenditures for remodeling, appliances, services and furnishings. The income generated by these expenditures results in additional expenditures from employees of these industries. The latter process is known as the economic multiplier.

Furthermore, rising home values have a strong wealth effect where consumers will spend more of their income if they feel confident that rising home prices are expanding their personal wealth.

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors represents roughly 1,100 Realtors, and our mission includes promoting home ownership as well as protecting private property rights. In practicing our mission, SBAOR is requesting that the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors explore the option of implementing Proposition 90.

Laurel Abbott is a real estate agent with Prudential California Realty and president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact her at [email protected] or 805.879.8050. The opinions expressed are her own.

