Laurel Abbott: Santa Barbara Shines Best During Our Endless Summer

By Laurel Abbott | September 6, 2013 | 5:28 p.m.

As school started this week, the reality hits that summer is over for some — but not in Santa Barbara!

This is the locals’ favorite time of year as we rejoice in our town and get to enjoy clearer views and freeways. The festivals, parades and polo matches that mark summer may be over, but we’re heading into some of the best weather and the perfect blending of beach and football seasons.

I’m looking forward to the delight my clients who bought over the summer will experience when they first see the crystal-clear days of fall. Highlights of the year are on the way, like those days when you can see every valley on the Channel Islands and the start of local lobster season.

People often ask me about the best season to sell in Santa Barbara, and my response has to be: It is always a good time to buy and sell in Santa Barbara.

We truly have a year-round market; 70 percent of our real estate market is locals moving around in town.

For the rest of the buyer pool, visitors in the know from all over the country expressly come here in the fall and winter, escaping extreme weather, and our Los Angeles buyers know that they can make a quick trek to view that perfect house that just came on the market.

Our whole market is moving right now with sales occurring in every price range up to $10 million. Get in touch with a local Realtor for every move you make.

Laurel Abbott is a real estate agent with Prudential California Realty and president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact her at [email protected] or 805.879.8050. The opinions expressed are her own.

