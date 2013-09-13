Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 1:49 pm | Fair with Haze 67º

 
 
 

Laurel Abbott: Santa Barbara Realtors Select Candidate Endorsements for City Council

By Laurel Abbott | September 13, 2013 | 2:16 p.m.

It’s that time of year again — election season.

While the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors participates in the political process throughout the year, this is the time of year when we go through a rigorous process to decide who SBAOR will endorse as its Realtor Party candidates.

The Realtor Party is about Realtors working together to vote, act and invest to protect the dream of homeownership, to build vibrant communities and to promote a strong economy.

Choosing which candidates to endorse was not an easy process. It involved reviewing candidate questionnaires and more than five hours of interviews and deliberations. We appraised the candidates based on their qualifications, viability and position on community issues such as ZIRs, inclusionary zoning, granny units and private property rights.

We were truly impressed with the quality of the candidates. Each person we interviewed showed a dedication to this town and thorough knowledge of what Santa Barbara needs next. We hope they all continue in their efforts to serve.

After careful deliberation, SBAOR is proud to endorse the Realtor Party candidates Helene Schneider for mayor and Harwood “Bendy” White, Frank Hotchkiss and Jason Nelson for City Council.

Laurel Abbott is a real estate agent with Prudential California Realty and president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact her at [email protected] or 805.879.8050. The opinions expressed are her own.

