Laurel Abbott: Santa Barbara Realtors Make Voices Heard on City ZIRs

By Laurel Abbott | August 23, 2013 | 12:49 p.m.

On Aug. 13, the Santa Barbara City Council heard a presentation from the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors regarding issues with the city's mandatory Zoning Information Report at the point of sale.

More than 130 Realtor members and community members came out to observe, comment and support us on this endeavor.

We are asking the city to make these reports voluntary, like all the other inspections during a real estate transaction.

We also had passionate members of the community, including homeowners, permit planners, architects and contractors, who shared their stories and frustration with ZIRs with the council.

Thank you to everyone who made it clear that this is an issue that needs to be addressed. We'll be having further discussions with our representatives to explore the solution with planning and ordinance committees.

We'd like to thank the council for their attention. We truly feel that we were heard. 

A detailed history of ZIRs is available by clicking here.

Laurel Abbott is a real estate agent with Prudential California Realty and president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact her at [email protected] or 805.879.8050. The opinions expressed are her own.

