Laurel Abbott: Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Salutes Its 25-Year Members

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors would like to salute our esteemed group of members who have made it to the 25-year mark.

Clearly some of them started working as Realtors in violation of child labor laws.

What a great group of professionals who have chosen to sell Santa Barbara for the past 25 years.

They have made it through the 1980s power suits and shoulder pads, the 1990s Beanie Babies and dot-com bubble, as well as several real estate market fluctuations with most of their sanity intact.

Congratulations to Kathleen Barnato, Lorie Bartron, Joyce Carlisle, Cristal Clarke, Fred Dabby, Daniel Encell, Steve Epstein, Les Esposito, Nancy Falberg, Brian Felix, Sally Hanseth, Janet Gonzales, Bob Hart, Tobias Hildebrand, Kim Hughes, Bob Lamborn, Gregg Leach, Holly Mc Kenna, Julie Ouellette, Chris Palme, James Patterson, Mark Schneidman, John Senar, Bob Stevens, Lauren Tempkin and Jaqueline Walters.

We applaud you all. We’re proud to have you as members, and look forward to the great years still to come.

— Laurel Abbott is a real estate agent with Prudential California Realty and president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. The opinions expressed are her own.