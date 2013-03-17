Laurel Abbott: Tee Off to Help Teen Star Santa Barbara Support Performing Arts

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors’ annual golf tournament is scheduled for Friday, May 10, at Glen Annie Golf Club in Goleta. This event always proves to be a fun event for Realtors, SBAOR affiliates and the community at large. This year, the benefit is for Teen Star Santa Barbara: Support for the Performing Arts Programs in Local Schools.

Growing up as a theater geek myself, then pursuing a degree in educational theater at NYU, this benefit is near and dear to my heart. Performing arts programs in the schools give a place for youth to express themselves and obtain new perspectives. It’s an elemental way to engage students in their education. I remember trying to raise funds in a public school to get to the state theater competitions by engaging in bake sales and car washes. Twenty years ago, my community was up in arms that we had to fundraise for those special events, but now schools are struggling to keep performing arts programs going at all!

Teen Star Santa Barbara has answered the call. This fun and professionally run production is a far cry from a bake sale and the results are tremendous. Quoting Melissa Walker from Noozhawk, “Teen Star provides aspiring young musicians a creative outlet for opportunities that otherwise might not exist locally.”

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors is proud to be a major sponser of this event benefitting local students and our community’s appreciation for live performance. The countdown is on for the Teen Star finalists who will be performing at The Granada Theatre at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Good luck everyone!

— Laurel Abbott is a real estate agent with Prudential California Realty and president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.879.8050. The opinions expressed are her own.