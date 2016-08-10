Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 12:53 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Posted on August 10, 2016 | 3:50 p.m.

Laurel Jean Parks of Santa Maria, 1946-2016

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

Laurel Jean Parks

Laurel Jean Parks, 69, of Santa Maria passed peacefully from this life Aug. 6, 2016. She was born Oct. 22, 1946, to Mae and Alfred Soares. 

Jean attended Santa Maria High School and then began her life of adventure. She enjoyed many years living in Florida, South Africa and eventually settling in Corvallis, Ore., before returning to her home in Santa Maria.

She enjoyed collecting knick knacks, visiting yard sales and flea markets and making jewelry.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Francis R. Parks, and her father, Alfred Soares. 

Jean is survived by her mother, Mae Soares, of Santa Maria; brother David Soares (Susan) of Santa Maria; children, Tammy Treat (Ginny) of Raymond, Calif., Jill Adams of Corvallis, Ore., and Ryan Adams (Nina) of Redmond, Ore.; grandchildren, Brian Lewallen of Benton, Mo., Sierra Osborn of Crosby, N.D., and Meranda Adams of Raymond, Calif.; and lastly her beloved cat Lucy.

A celebration of Jean’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to The Cat House on the Kings, 7120 S Kings River, Parlier, Ca 93648-9720.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.

 

