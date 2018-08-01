Wednesday, August 1 , 2018, 6:18 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Lauren Berlin Named Principal of Alta Vista, La Cuesta High Schools

By Lauren Bianchi Klemann for Santa Barbara Unified School District | August 1, 2018 | 5:33 p.m.
Lauren Berlin
Lauren Berlin

Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education has selected Lauren Berlin as principal of Alta Vista Alternative High School and La Cuesta Continuation High School. Berlin succeeds Elise Simmons, who was selected to serve as principal of Santa Barbara High School.

Alta Vista Alternative High School and La Cuesta Continuation High School are two, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), accredited alternative education programs available to families within Santa Barbara Unified School District.

“Lauren Berlin brings more than 15 years of experience and dedication to student wellbeing and educational achievement," said Cary Matsuoka, superintendent of Santa Barbara Unified School District.

“Her leadership drive to improve student-centered teaching and learning, and overall excitement about working with our alternative education team make her an excellent choice to lead these two schools in our district,” Matsuoka said.

Berlin has worked with Santa Barbara Unified School District since 2011 and served in a variety of roles including: school psychologist, program facilitator, and most recently, assistant principal at Dos Pueblos High School.

Before coming to the Santa Barbara Unified School District, she worked as a school psychologist within school districts in San Diego and Orange counties.

“One of the things that I love the most about being an educator is the opportunity to be creative, and find new ways for students to experience success,” said Berlin.

“Being named the principal of La Cuesta and Alta Vista high schools is an exciting opportunity for me, as I will get to work with a diverse groups of students in a variety of innovative settings, and with an extremely dedicated staff,” said Berlin, who began her service as principal July 1.

— Lauren Bianchi Klemann for Santa Barbara Unified School District.

 

