Lauren Berlin Selected as New Principal for La Cuesta, Alta Vista High Schools in Santa Barbara

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | August 1, 2018 | 3:54 p.m.

A group of veteran educators are taking new principal roles at Santa Barbara Unified School District for the 2018-2019 school year.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District board has selected Lauren Berlin as the new principal at Alta Vista Alternative High School and La Cuesta Continuation High School and she started July 1, district spokeswoman Lauren Bianchi Klemann said.

Berlin has been with the SBUSD for 11 years, working as a school psychologist, program facilitator and most recently as the assistant principal at Dos Pueblos High School, Bianchi Klemann said.

Superintendent Cary Matsuoka said in a statement Wednesday that Berlin “brings more than 15 years of experience and dedication to student wellbeing and educational achievement. 

“Her leadership (and) drive to improve student-centered teaching and learning, and overall excitement about working with our alternative education team make her an excellent choice to lead these two schools in our district.” 

Alta Vista is an alternative school of choice that includes four programs of study at five different locations.

La Cuesta is a continuation high school located in downtown Santa Barbara for students in grades 10 through 12.

Lauren Berlin Click to view larger
Lauren Berlin (SBUSD photo)

Both are college accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, Bianchi Klemann said.

“One of the things that I love the most about being an educator is the opportunity to be creative, and find new ways for students to experience success,” Berlin said in a statement.

“Being named the principal of La Cuesta and Alta Vista High schools is an exciting opportunity for me. I will get to work with a diverse group of students in a variety of innovative settings, and with an extremely dedicated staff.” 

Berlin succeeds Elise Simmons, who was selected as Santa Barbara High School’s principal. Former SBHS principal John Becchio left this summer for a human resources position at the district office. 

Anna Scharfeld is the new leader of the Santa Barbara Community Academy  and San Marcos High School will have a new, interim principal this coming year. 

The Board of Education demoted former San Marcos principal Ed Behrens, and offered him a teaching position with a dramatic pay cut, or resignation, at the end of the 2017-2018 school year.

The board selected Richard Rundhaug as the interim principal for San Marcos High School for the 2018-19 school year.

