Lauren Garnett Nets 2 Goals and Assist, Leading SBHS to 3-1 Comeback Win

Lauren Garnett collected two goals and an assist on Thursday, leading Santa Barbara High to a 3-1 come-from-behind girls soccer victory over Dos Pueblos at Scott O'Leary Stadium.
After Josy Uyesaka staked the Chargers to a 1-0 lead, Garnett tied the game in the 32nd minute by taking a crisp pass from Lizzie Goss and scoring on a first-time volley from 10 yards out. Garnett, a senior forward, scored the go-ahead goal in the 46th minute after Sofia Capelletti started a counter-attack and sent the ball into open space on the right side.
"Sofia and Lauren have been connecting on these moments all season but tonight they were on a different level and played as an incredible forward tandem," said SBHS coach Silas Fallstich.
Capelletti completed the scoring in the 57th minute on an assist from Garnett.
The Dons improved to 2-3 in the Channel League and 5-10-2 overall. Dos Pueblos (4-2, 9-5-5) remained in second place in the Channel League.
"Both teams battled hard throughout the game," said DP coach Seth Asuncion. "Despite the loss, this game was a learning experience for the team. The girls learned that they need to capitalize on their opportunities when they are presented."
Thalia Rodriguez had six saves in goal for the Dons, including an amazing foot save in the 5th minute.
"It was a comprehensive team victory that saw our three senior captains, Lauren Garnett, Miranda Fenton (holding MF) and Talia Zampese (left back) play incredible soccer and win key battles in their positions time after time," noted Fallstich. "Lauren was amazing, not only as an attacking threat but pressing and tracking back to apply pressure to the DP midfield. She was physical and determined all night but when she needed to have compsure, she finished off her chances. I couldn’t be happeir with my team as a positive result was mandatory to get us back on track with our team goal of qualifiying for CIF."
The Dons return to action on Saturday with another cross-town game vs. San Marcos at SBCC's La Playa Stadium, starting at 5 p.m. The Chargers will travel to Lompoc on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Lauren Garnett Nets 2 Goals and Assist, Leading SBHS to 3-1 Comeback Win
Lauren Garnett collected two goals and an assist on Thursday, leading Santa Barbara High to a 3-1 come-from-behind girls soccer victory over Dos Pueblos at Scott O'Leary Stadium.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
- Ask
- Vote
- Investigate
- Answer
Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.
Thanks for asking!
Reader Comments
Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.
- 1. Lauren Garnett Nets 2 Goals and Assist, Leading SBHS to 3-1 Comeback Win - January 17, 2019 | 10:20 p.m.
- 2. Dozens Speak About Environmental Report for Aera Energy’s Drilling Plan - January 17, 2019 | 10:15 p.m.
- 3. BizHawk: Masala Spice Indian Restaurant Replaces El Pollo Loco in Goleta - January 17, 2019 | 9:36 p.m.
- 4. Santa Maria Planning Commission Favors Strict Ag-Worker Housing Regulations - January 17, 2019 | 9:19 p.m.
- 5. UCSB Women’s Water Polo Winter Invite is Homecoming for Former Prep Stars - January 17, 2019 | 8:18 p.m.
Daily Noozhawk
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >