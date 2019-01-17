Lauren Garnett Nets 2 Goals and Assist, Leading SBHS to 3-1 Comeback Win

Girls Soccer

Lauren Garnett collected two goals and an assist on Thursday, leading Santa Barbara High to a 3-1 come-from-behind girls soccer victory over Dos Pueblos at Scott O'Leary Stadium.



After Josy Uyesaka staked the Chargers to a 1-0 lead, Garnett tied the game in the 32nd minute by taking a crisp pass from Lizzie Goss and scoring on a first-time volley from 10 yards out. Garnett, a senior forward, scored the go-ahead goal in the 46th minute after Sofia Capelletti started a counter-attack and sent the ball into open space on the right side.



"Sofia and Lauren have been connecting on these moments all season but tonight they were on a different level and played as an incredible forward tandem," said SBHS coach Silas Fallstich.



Capelletti completed the scoring in the 57th minute on an assist from Garnett.



The Dons improved to 2-3 in the Channel League and 5-10-2 overall. Dos Pueblos (4-2, 9-5-5) remained in second place in the Channel League.



"Both teams battled hard throughout the game," said DP coach Seth Asuncion. "Despite the loss, this game was a learning experience for the team. The girls learned that they need to capitalize on their opportunities when they are presented."



Thalia Rodriguez had six saves in goal for the Dons, including an amazing foot save in the 5th minute.



"It was a comprehensive team victory that saw our three senior captains, Lauren Garnett, Miranda Fenton (holding MF) and Talia Zampese (left back) play incredible soccer and win key battles in their positions time after time," noted Fallstich. "Lauren was amazing, not only as an attacking threat but pressing and tracking back to apply pressure to the DP midfield. She was physical and determined all night but when she needed to have compsure, she finished off her chances. I couldn’t be happeir with my team as a positive result was mandatory to get us back on track with our team goal of qualifiying for CIF."



The Dons return to action on Saturday with another cross-town game vs. San Marcos at SBCC's La Playa Stadium, starting at 5 p.m. The Chargers will travel to Lompoc on Tuesday at 5 p.m.