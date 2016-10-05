Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 10:13 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Girls Volleyball

Lauren Holsted, Talia Medel Make Big Plays to Lead Bishop Diego

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 5, 2016 | 8:13 a.m.

Lauren Holsted and Talia Medel recorded double-doubles and were clutch down the stretch, leading Bishop Diego to a five-set girls volleyball victory over Santa Clara on Tuesday night. The scores were 25-19, 21-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-11.

Holsted put down 14 kills and got up 21 digs, while Medel slammed 13 kills and had 17 digs. Flor Bustos was clutch in the back row, picking up a career-best 11 digs.

Coach John Sener praised the overall play of setter Kylie Koeper.

"Our senior setter Kylie Koeper showed true leadership while battling illness," he said. "She produced 42 assists, 20 digs, 5 kills and 1 ace. Kylie was steller tonight in ever aspect of the game."

The Cardinals trailed 9-5 in the fifth set before Medel and Holsted took over. Medel got hot and hammered four kills. Holsted provided some tough serving down the stretch, ripping off two aces to break a 12-12 tie. Medel finished the match with a cross-court kill.

Bishop is 4-3 in the Frontier League. The Cardinals host Providence in a non-league match on Thursday.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

