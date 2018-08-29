Lauren Holsted’s Hitting, Defense Sparks Bishop Diego Over Hueneme

Girls Volleyball

Lauren Holsted was on fire for the Bishop Diego girls volleyball team Wednesday night, pounding 24 kills and picking up 30 digs, and the Cardinals pulled out a tight four-set win at Hueneme, 25-15, 27-25, 23-25, 25-22.

"She played at the top of her game tonight," coach John Sener said. "We won in four but it felt like five."

Freshman setter Alina Urzua dished out 40 assists and Flor Bustos picked up 26 digs "in a real solid performance," said Sener.

He added: "These girls truly play for each other on the court. They never get down no matter the score or situation."

Bishop Diego will play Saturday in the Providence Tournament.

