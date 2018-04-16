Lauren Joyce, Teresa Martinez Join Law Firm

Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray has announced the addition of associates Lauren Joyce and Teresa Martinez.

Joyce specializes in litigation, business, real estate and land use law. She enjoys supporting small-business growth and working with businesses in the hospitality and agricultural industries.

She understands the challenges small businesses face, and implements preventative strategies to ensure long-term growth and success.

Joyce’s real-estate and land-use expertise have led her to successfully negotiate resolution disputes between landlords and tenants for both commercial real estate management companies and individual tenants.

Martinez specializes in estate, business, and tax planning. She works with businesses of all sizes and at all stages — from startup to mergers — acquisitions and sales.

She counsels clients on entity formation, contract negotiations and review, employment matters, intellectual property, business succession planning, and dispute resolution.

Martinez has successfully represented clients in front federal, state and local administrative agencies. Her estate-planning focuses on wealth transfer, tax strategies, and probate avoidance.

Trevor Large, a partner at BFAS, said, “We are excited to continue growing our firm and welcome intelligent, driven attorneys to our team. Both Ms. Joyce and Ms. Martinez have the experience to help businesses and individuals strategically plan for security and success.“

Joyce and Martinez can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected], respectively. For more information about the firm, visit BFASlaw.com.

— Marjorie Large for Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray.