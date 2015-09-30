Lauren Katz and Dawn Sproul Named Co-Chairs of Domestic Violence Solutions’s High Esteem Luncheon

Advice

Domestic Violence Solutions, a non-profit organization working to end domestic violence in Santa Barbara County, is pleased to announce Lauren Katz and Dawn Sproul as co-chairs for its eighth annual High Esteem Luncheon.

The luncheon will take place Sunday, Oct. 4, 11:30 a.m., at the Four Seasons Biltmore Resort and will raise awareness of domestic violence, promote healthy relationships and raise funds to support victims.

This year’s guest speaker, Dot Marie Jones, has received three consecutive Emmy-Award nominations for her role as football coach Shannon Beiste on the television show Glee. Jones is an impassioned supporter of charities that empower children and teach acceptance.

Lauren Katz is involved in executive management and fundraising for various non-profits in Santa Barbara. She is currently the immediate past president of the board of directors for the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.

She is also a member of the National Women’s Philanthropy board of directors and Jewish Family Service advisory board, and spends time volunteering for both DVS and the Santa Barbara Village, an organization that helps aging seniors.

Dawn Sproul, a Santa Barbara resident since 1992, graduated from UC Santa Barbara with a bachelor's in communications and has over 20 years of experience in management of sales, marketing, operations and customer relations, working for UCSB, ABC-CLIO and Cox Communications.

Sproul holds a strong reputation for leading successful teams, building strong strategic plans and developing innovative ideas that have helped organizations grow to unexpected heights.

She has received such recognition as the Pacific Coast Business Times’s “Top 40 Under 40” in 2012 and “Top 50 Women in Business” in 2014.

She has served in various roles to support local nonprofits such as United Way of Santa Barbara County, Unity Shoppe, Junior League of Santa Barbara and American Heart Association’s “Circle of Red” and “Go Red for Women” campaigns, and she will serve as chair for the 20-year anniversary of the “Go Red for Women Luncheon” in early 2016.

Last year, Sproul was a part of the core planning committee for the “DVS Run for Love 5K”, where she began her active involvement with the organization. She currently serves on the board of directors for Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County and the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets for the luncheon are $150. Sponsorship opportunities are also available and include the following tiers: Signature Sponsor for $15,000; Platinum Sponsor for $10,000; Gold Sponsor for $5,000; Corporate Sponsor for $5,000; Silver Sponsor for $3,000 and Bronze Sponsor for $1,000.

To purchase tickets or sponsor the event, go to http://www.dvsolutions.org/ or contact Hannah Hultgren at 805963.4458 or [email protected].

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing Domestic Violence Solutions.