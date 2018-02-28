Lauren McCoy, Joy Krupa and Kirsten Moore Earn GSAC Top Honors

College Basketball

Westmont senior Lauren McCoy was named the Golden State Athletic Conference Basketball Player of the Year and picked up her fourth all-conference honor.

Junior Joy Krupa was honored as the GSAC Defensive Player of the Year and was named to the All-GSAC team. Senior Morgan Haskin was also selected as a member of the All-GSAC team.

For the fifth time in the last seven years, Kirsten Moore was named the GSAC Coach of the Year.

"Philosophically, I am a huge believer that any individual award is also a team award," said Moore. "Every single player on our team had a part in the honors that are given to these individuals. I am incredibly proud of our team and how much we pulled together through a lot of adversity to become a much better team than we were at the beginning of the year."

McCoy established new career records for both rebounds (1,042) and blocked shots (148) and is second in the career record book for points scored 1,423. This season, McCoy leads the team in scoring with an average of 14.3 points per game. She is shooing 50.8 percent from the floor (153 of 301) and is pulling down 8.1 rebounds per game.

"Lauren is so deserving of this award," said Moore. "She has been such a leader in teaching our young team what it looks like to win and how to win down the stretch. She has the experience, the mental toughness and the physical toughness to make plays when we need it and lead us even when she isn't the one making the plays. She leads us in the mentality that we are going to win whatever it takes."

As Defensive Player of the Year, Krupa leads a team that is ranked at No. 2 in the NAIA, allowing opponents just 49.89 points per game.

"Joy has led the way for us and so many others have played a part," Moore said. "You can't do defense with one player or even with four. All five people need to be dialed into the game plan and doing their parts to get stops."

Haskin leads the team with a .568 field goal percentage (109 of 192) and is the team's leading blocker at 2.0 blocks per game. She is also Westmont's career record holder in field goal percentage at .564 (294 of 521) and is second in career blocks with 132.