College Basketball

Lauren McCoy Leads Westmont Past Hope; Warriors No. 1 for GSAC Tourney

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | February 25, 2018 | 12:40 a.m.

Lauren McCoy tallied 20 points while Jae Ferrin and Lauren Tsuneishi added 15 apiece as No. 4 Westmont Women's Basketball (20-6, 12-2 GSAC) posted a 64-58 win over Hope International (18-12, 5-9) in the final Golden State Athletic Conference game of the regular season. 

Westmont led by three points (32-29) at halftime but fell behind by nine points in the third quarter. A 3-pointer by Tsuneishi and a put-back and free throw by Jae Ferrin helped the Warriors cut the deficit to five points (51-46 before the quarter ended.

Ferrin started the fourth-quarter scoring after stealing the ball and completing a lay-up with 9:02 to play. Thirty seconds later, Morgan Haskin (6 points, 4 rebounds) knocked down a jumper in the paint to pull the Warriors within one point at 51-50.  

With 7:13 showing on the game clock, Hope's Vanessa Desimone completed a layup to give the Royals a three-point lead. However, Haskin scored on the Warriors next possession to return the deficit to one and make the score 53-52.

The Royals' Nikki Andaya hit a jumper to restore Hope's three-point advantage. One minute later, McCoy notched a layup to bring the deficit to just one (55-54).

With 3:30 to play, McCoy struck again with another layup and the Warriors had their first lead (56-55) in more than 16 and one-half minutes of play. One minute later, McCoy completed her third layup of the quarter to put Westmont on top 58-55. 

The Royals brought the ball down the quarter and found Lauren Davis open beyond the arc. While her 3-pointer would tie the game at 58, it proved to be the last bit of scoring for Hope.

With 1:07 left before the end of regulation, Maud Ranger scored her first points of the night on a 3-point shot. Ranger would score again from beyond the arc with 15 remaining to seal the deal for the Warriors.

Joy Krupa, who had just two points on the night, led the Warriors on the boards with 14 rebounds. She also dished off nine assists. Ferrin and McCoy just missed double-doubles with nine and eight rebounds respectively.

As the GSAC regular season champions, Westmont will head into next week's GSAC Tournament as the number one seed. The Warriors will have a bye in the first round. All five games in the championship tournament will take place at Arizona Christian in Phoenix.

