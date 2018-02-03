Lauren McCoy’s Double-Double Sparks Westmont Women Over William Jessup

College Basketball

Lauren McCoy recorded her third double-double in as many games as sixth-ranked Westmont Women's Basketball (15-5, 8-1 GSAC) posted a 55-52 Golden State Athletic Conference win over William Jessup (11-13, 2-7) on Saturday afternoon in Rocklin.

McCoy tallied 18 points and 12 rebounds. The senior from Arcata now has 1,325 career points and currently ranks fifth on Westmont's all-time scorers' list.

Joy Krupa added 11 points and eight rebounds to the Warriors' totals while Morgan Haskin notched 10 points, three boards and two blocks. With 121 career blocked shots, Haskin ranks second in the Warrior record book.

Jae Ferrin and Lauren Tsuneishi contributed eight points each with Ferrin adding six rebounds.

In the third quarter, Jessup outscored Westmont 16-12 to tie the score at 38 apiece. That set up a fourth-quarter showdown as the home team sought to pull off the upset.

With 3:47 to play, Emilee VanDyke scored on a layup, but McCoy responded in kind. A missed jumper by Jessup gave Westmont a chance to extend its lead. Tsuneishi was fouled in the act of shooting on the Warriors' next possession and sank both free throws to put the Warriors up 48-45.

However, Olivia Luu found her range again from beyond the arc and with 2:25 remaining on the second half clock, the score was tied at 48-all.

After both teams failed to score on their respective next possessions, Krupa connected on a jumper to put Westmont ahead 50-48 with just over one minute to play.

Over the next 42 seconds, Tsuneishi would converted on three of four free throw opportunities, extending the Warrior cushion to five points (53-48.)

With 11 seconds to play, Jessup's Ashlyn Jones hit a jumper to make the score 53-50. Three seconds later, Krupa dropped in two free throws from the charity stripe to give Westmont back its five-point lead.

Jones scored again at the buzzer, but it was not enough to keep Westmont from claiming the victory.