Lauren Pitchford Leads San Marcos Golf to 3rd Straight Win

Lauren Pitchford took advantage of great conditions at Birnam Wood and took medalist honors, leading San Marcos to a 263-294 girls golf win over San Luis Obispo on Wednesday.
Pitchford fired a 47 and her sister Alex Pitchford followed with a 49.
"Birnam can be a bit of a tricky course and requires careful shot placement, " San Marcos coach Sarah Ashton said. "Lauren Pitchford played really consistently, and I was pleased to see her leading our team today."
San Marcos (3-0) is back in action Thursday against Cabrillo at Village Country Club.
SMHS - 263
Lauren Pitchford - 47 (medalist)
Alex Pitchford - 49
Alex Manion - 52
MacKenzie McBride - 54
Amanda Chen - 61
SLO - 294
Emily Lemiere - 53
Lily Svetich - 54
Grace Park - 59
Penny Kibbe - 63
Ella Udlock - 65
