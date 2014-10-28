School Counselor/Activist Lauren Pressman Nominated for Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize

Cabrillo High School counselor and community activist Lauren Pressman is the third nominee for the 2014 Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize.

In addition to her counseling duties, Pressman also serves as faculty advisor for a student group dedicated to promoting understanding and acceptance of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender students. She is also advisor to a group whose purpose is to confront peacefully and eventually to secure a halt to the practice of bullying.

Since June 2013, Pressman and her husband have led monthly discussion groups open to all members of the community. Discussions center on topics that often inspire widely different viewpoints, including race relations, right of privacy, border security, affirmative action, domestic violence, and the role of the United States in the world. Their goal is to foster a free exchange of differing viewpoints in the hope that participants will learn from one another.

The Peace Prize ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 25 at Valley of the Flowers Church, 3346 Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village. There is no admission charge.

This year’s previous nominees are Sid Haro and Jon Vanderhoof.

Additional nominations may be made through Dec. 1. Contact Allie Kay Spaulding at 805.741.7000 or send a description of a suggested nominee to Peace Prize Committee, Valley of the Flowers Church of Christ, 3346 Constellation Road, Lompoc, CA 93436.

— Allie Kay Spaulding represents Valley of the Flowers Church.