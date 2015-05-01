Laurence Montano of Goleta, 1926-2015

Posted on May 1, 2015 | 2:47 p.m.

Source: David Montano

Laurence Montano, 88, passed away peacefully after a short stay at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, Calif., on April 21, 2015, with his son, David, at his side.

He was born in Buena Vista, Colo., on June 10, 1926, to Solomon and Andrea (Avila) Montano. Laurence graduated from Leadville High School and attended the University of Missouri. He joined the U. S. Army during World War II and attained the rank of sergeant. He was awarded two Bronze Stars and was honorably discharged in 1946.

Laurence married Caroline (Ortiz) Montano in Leadville and worked for the U.S. Postal Service. He served as postmaster in Leadville from 1961 until his retirement in 1972. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was a member of Annunciation Parish, where he attained 4th Degree in the Knights of Columbus.

The family moved to Goleta, Calif., in 1972 where Laurence worked in the Building Services Department at UC Santa Barbara for 16 years. He retired a second time and utilized his expertise working with his son, David, for eight years at Dave's Market in Isla Vista, Calif. He enjoyed music, Bible study and advocating for veterans after his third “retirement.”

Laurence lived at Wood Glen Assisted Living facility in Santa Barbara for several months, where he met Mildred Thomas, whose company he enjoyed until she passed away in 2010.

Laurence enjoyed his last several years at home, thanks to around-the-clock care from his son, David. There were many good meals, short trips in the area, and visits with family, friends and neighbors. He loved to share memories of his life embellished with humor and some hard to believe "facts." Laurence took delight in providing "forbidden" treats to his granddaughters when they were young, such as trips to 7-Eleven for snacks and placing coins in the backyard “money tree.” His older grandsons received Cracker Jacks as Christmas presents and he enjoyed sharing his coin collection.

Laurence is survived by his sister, Dolores Roberts of Omaha, Neb.; brother Albert Montano of Grand Junction, Colo.; former spouse Caroline Montano of Happy Valley, Ore.; son Larry Montano (Cathie) of Humble, Texas; daughter Virginia Teter of Happy Valley; son David Montano of Goleta, Calif.; son Stephen Montano (Saradrey) of San Luis Obispo, Calif.; grandchildren Renee Orr (James) of Happy Valley, Marilyn Montano of Austin, Texas, Crystall Montano (Delana) of Portland, Ore., Brandon Montano of Santa Barbara, Cody Montano of Las Vegas, Nev., and Leo Montano of Humble; great-grandchildren Elias and Ily Montano of Portland, and Avery Orr and Teagan Orr of Happy Valley; and many other relatives.

Laurence was preceded in death by sister Virginia Montano (1933), father Solomon Montano (1949), mother Andrea Montano (1974) and sister Ruth Quintana (2015).

Viewing will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 7 at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel, 15 E. Sola St. in Santa Barbara. Graveside services, with military honors, will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, May 8 at Goleta Cemetery, 44 S. San Antonio Road in Santa Barbara. A reception will follow.

The family would like to thank Dr. Glenn Hollingshead, his PCP, Dr. John Elder and the entire Fresenius staff, and also the wonderful doctors and nurses that cared for Laurence in his final days at Cottage Hospital.

The family requests donations be made to the American Diabetes Association in lieu of flowers.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.