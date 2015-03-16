Laurencio Guerrero of Santa Barbara, 1934-2015

Posted on March 16, 2015 | 10:00 a.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Laurencio Guerrero passed away peacefully in his home on March 12, 2015.

Laurencio was born on June 3, 1934, to Aparico and Micaela Guerrero in Durango, Mexico, where he spent his childhood with his siblings, Juan Mata, Jovita Mata and Enedina Guerrero.

During his life he met the love of his life, Carmen Corral, and they were married on April 22, 1957. They became the proud parents of Laurencio Guerrero Jr., Jesus Guerrero, Amalia Guerrero and Martin Guerrero. Together they moved to Los Angeles, Calif., in 1962 and in 1970 resided in Santa Barbara, where he spent the rest of his life.

Laurencio will always be remembered for his loving and caring heart, his generosity, and his involvement in the church. We will all certainly miss his warm nature and his laughter.

Without a doubt Laurencio placed greatest value on the life of his family and friends. He loved them all and always made time for them. His devotion and love were unequaled and he will be greatly missed by his children, Laurencio and Maria De Jesus Guerrero, Jesus and Lidia Guerrero, Amalia Guerrero, Martin and Norma Guerrero; his grandchildren, Larry, Jesus Jr, Jessica, Susan, Daniel, Diana, Alex, Cesar, Vanessa, Cassandra, Martin Jr., Veronica, Robert and Angel; his great-grandchildren, Briauna, Karissa, Steven, Madison, Ava, Mikayla, Carina, Jesus and Emma; his sister, Enedina; as well as all of the people he embraced throughout his lifetime.

The family would like to extend special thanks to our Aunt Enedina, who cared for our father and grandfather in his later days. You are truly an amazing person and we appreciate all of your love, care, prayer, patience and support.

The Rosary service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 and the funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, both at Holy Cross Parish. Interment will follow immediately at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.