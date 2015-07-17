Lauriana Gaspar of Santa Maria

Posted on July 17, 2015 | 5:19 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Lauriana Gaspar passed with peace and grace on July 15.

She is survived by her children and grandchildren Vasco (wife Alcide, children Dianne and Nelson); Tony (wife Rhonda, children Maranda and Chad); sister Maria; and friends and family too numerous to list but not forgotten.

Lauriana is reunited with her husband, Antonio, and is predeceased by siblings Alzira, Floripes, Livramento, Manuel and Jose and parents Maria and Jose.

Lauriana was born in the Azores Island of Terceira, where she met and married Antonio. They moved to the United States in 1968 and settled into Santa Maria in the early 1970s.

Lauriana worked at Simplot where she retired.

She enjoyed winemaking, praying the Rosary, baking sweet bread for Portuguese celebrations, and gardening, especially her beloved roses that she would enjoy every morning. While her husband, Antonio, was alive she loved to go fishing with friends in their boat off Port San Luis.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 21 at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary. A Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday July 21 at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Wednesday July 22. Burial will follow at Santa Maria Cemetery.

