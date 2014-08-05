Laurie Barene Joins Cruise Planners Travel Company as Franchise Owner

Laurie Barene announced Tuesday that she has joined Cruise Planners-American Express Travel, the nation’s largest home-based travel agent franchise network in the travel industry.

Affiliation means Barene can now offer vacationers exclusive pricing on a wide range of cruise and destination wedding packages, private cruise sales, as well as cabin upgrades and special amenities such as shore excursions, discounted fares, travel gifts and more. As a Cruise Planners travel advisor, Barene also provides specialized land and tour packages to the most sought-after destinations around the world.

“Everyone travels, and it’s important to use a trusted travel specialist to help get the most value out of a vacation,” Barene said. “As a Cruise Planners travel expert, I take the stress and hassle out of planning a vacation for my clients. Through the resources available to me, I am able to make educated recommendations based on value, destination, group size and seasonality, among other things to customize the best vacation possible. Since Cruise Planners has achieved top-producer status with every major cruise line and with many major travel partners, I am able to provide my customers with the best value along with my expertise and personalized service.”

The cruising trend has continued to evolve and cruisers today are more adventurous and youthful. There’s also been a surge of multi-generational cruisers — families who take their cruise vacations together. Many travelers are experiencing a culturally immersive European River Cruise, which is increasingly popular for savvy travelers. No matter the cruise line or destination, cruises offer the most satisfying, convenient and value-oriented way to travel.

Many travelers are opting to go on land-based vacations, enjoy all-inclusive resort stays, explore foreign countries via a guided tour and experience high-adventure trips around the world.

“Even though I own a Cruise Planners franchise, I sell complete vacation packages from exotic getaways to romantic retreats and culturally-immersive European experiences to customized African safaris,” Barene said. “Some people want to go on a cruise one year, and then a land-based vacation the next – I offer them a one-stop-shop with a personalized touch.”

As an American Express Travel Services Representative agency, Cruise Planners offers special programs for both American Express card holders and non-card holders, offering even more added value to vacationers.

Licensed, bonded and insured, Cruise Planners-American Express Travel is a member of CLIA (Cruise Line International Association), NACOA (National Association of Cruise Only Agencies), and the BBB (Better Business Bureau).

For more information, call Barene at 805.636.0168 or click here.