Laurie Barene Joins Domestic Violence Solutions as New Development Director

By Hannah Hultgren for Domestic Violence Solutions | November 3, 2015 | 10:18 a.m.

Laurie Barene

Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County — an agency offering 24/7 hotlines for victims of domestic abuse, diligently working to end the intergenerational cycle of domestic violence through providing prevention and intervention services in both north and south Santa Barbara County — proudly welcomes Laurie Barene as the nonprofit’s new development director.

Barene was born and raised in Santa Barbara and is proud to call herself a Santa Barbara Don and a UCSB Gaucho.

She has a background in the financial industry, business development and marketing, and has earned national recognition in sales and numerous awards for outstanding contributions to the community. She is excited to be part of DVS.

For over 25 years Barene has had the honor of serving on many local non-profit boards such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation of the Tri-Counties, PAL (Police Activities League), the Advertising Federation of America and Cox Cares Foundation.

She has also served as the Publicity Chair for the Goleta Lemon Festival and as PTA President for Kellogg Elementary School, and she served on the Event Committee for the United Boys & Girls Club. 

She has been a team leader and top fundraiser for the American Heart Association’s Heart Walk, currently serves on the Executive Leadership Team for Go Red for Women and is a member of the Circle of Red committee.

In addition to now being the development director for DVS, Barene is a mother of two children, Brandon and Ally, who are her pride and joy.

DVS is committed to providing safe and confidential shelter, emotional support, personal advocacy and empowerment to victims of domestic abuse. It is a leader in affecting social change through educating the community and supporting the work of other social change organizations. 

To make a donation to Domestic Violence Solutions, please visit www.dvsolutions.org or contact Laurie Barene, development director, directly at 805.963.4458.

— Hannah Hultgren is a development associate at Domestic Violence Solutions.

