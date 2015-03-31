TV Children’s Musician Laurie Berkner Bringing Solo Show to UCSB

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents award-winning children’s recording artist and preschool television favorite Laurie Berkner in a special solo performance titled "Laurie Berkner Solo!" at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 19 at UCSB Campbell Hall.

Berkner, the children’s musician as seen on Sprout, is known for performing upbeat, catchy, kind-hearted songs that speak to kids without talking down to them.

Part of The You & Me Tour, "Laurie Berkner Solo!" will feature some of her classic songs, plus selections from her new album, The Ultimate Laurie Berkner Band Collection.

Find out why The New York Times calls Berkner “bigger than Justin Bieber” among the kid crowd!

The approximately one-hour show is part of the UCSB Arts & Lectures Family Fun series, featuring world-class entertainment for the whole family. Bring your kids and their friends an hour early before each Family Fun show for free craft making, balloon launching, face-painting and more!

Berkner’s performance is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. Media Sponsors: ParentClick, Santa Barbara Family Life Magazine and Santa Barbara Independent.

Tickets are $16 for the general public and $12 for children age 12 or younger. For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or purchase online by clicking here.

UCSB Arts & Lectures thanks lynda.com for its major corporate support of the 2014-15 season.

— Daniella Alkobi is a publicist representing UCSB Arts & Lectures.