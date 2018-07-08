Laurie Jervis: Chefs at Solvang’s K’Syrah Hosting Anthony Bourdain Tribute Dinner

Wine

Solvang’s K’Syrah Catering & Events and its two chefs will host an evening of foodie exploration on July 14 to honor celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, who died in June from a reported suicide.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Santa Barbara County organizations devoted to assisting people with mental illness.

Tickets for the gathering are $50 per person for the food portion of the event, which will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Afterward, the cash bar will open to the public.

A Tribute to Anthony Bourdain will feature takes on some of Bourdain’s favorite global foods — street food or otherwise — crafted by chefs Brooke Stockwell and James Owens.

On the menu are “KFC” (Korean fried chicken); Ensenada Tostada; “Animal Style” fries; Foie “Double Down;” Pig on a Spit, with pickled fruit, vegetables and house-made sauces; and Hong Kong Peanut Butter French Toast.

These dishes will be served reception-style with an accompanying cash bar with beer, wine and some of Bourdain’s beloved cocktails and spirits, according to event organizers.

Stockwell recalled having followed Bourdain’s career since she was “an 18-year-old kid in culinary school,” when she had to read his bestselling book, Kitchen Confidential, which provided her an inside look into the culinary world.

“Anthony Bourdain was like the ‘kitchen God’ in my head as I worked my way through kitchens and created menus,’ she said. “Any time I questioned my choice, I’d ask myself, ‘What would Anthony Bourdain do?’

“We then got to watch him on No Reservations and see him travel, eat and, of course, hear his captivating voice. Parts Unknown touched me in a different light, for as much as the show was about food, it was almost more so about connecting with the people of these far-off places, and learning about their traditions ...”

On the K’Syrah Facebook page, Stockwell urged those unable to attend the dinner to “join us for the ‘After Hours Tribute’ from 9 p.m. to midnight, when bar proceeds will also go directly to the organization, and custom Anthony Bourdain T-shirts will be available for purchase.”

Sponsoring the event are Tutti Frutti Farms, Sunrise Organic Farm, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., Kitá Wines, Shokrian Vineyard, Montemar Wines, Dreamcôte Wine Co. and Kings Carey Wines.

