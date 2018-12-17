Laurie Jervis: Greg Martellotto’s Italian Heritage Accents Namesake Wine Label­­

[Noozhawk’s note: One of an occasional series profiling local winemakers.]

Most winemakers come to the table, so to speak, armed with either sales experience or viticulture and cellar work. Fresh out of college, Greg Martellotto tasted his way around the world. Before making his first wines in 2005, he spent many years as an importer and buyer, honing connections and sampling the wine from the world’s top growing regions.

During his travels, Martellotto learned what consumers favor, and where.

“I’m proud of my extensive tasting background,” he said.

While his palate may be global, Martellotto is passionate about cabernet sauvignon and other Bordeaux grapes that have brought fame to the Happy Canyon of Santa Barbara AVA, Santa Barbara County’s easternmost viticultural region.

Martellotto, whose grandfather left Italy for the United States in 1918 in search of a better life for his family, knows that winemaking is part of his heritage.

Still, he earned a bachelor of science degree in biological sciences from Stanford University, followed by a master’s in public health from the University of Texas. The native of Texas fully intended to continue on to medical school, he said.

But the lure of winemaking was too much to ignore, and as a young adult, Martellotto set his sights on international sales and importing.

Today, he says, “I sell wine in order to (continue to) make wine.”

In 2004, he worked harvests in Baja California, Mexico and Santa Barbara, according to his website, noting that his early mentors were Clay Brock of Zaca Mesa, Mike Sinor of Ancient Peaks and Mike Roth at Demetria Estate. The next vintage, he assisted Roth in the cellar at Demetria, Martellotto said.

His friendship with Roth continues to this day, as Martellotto has since 2014 produced his own label in a shared space in Buellton. There, his winemaking partners are Roth, now of Lo-Fi Wines, and Paolo Barbieri, master sommelier and owner of Barbieri Wines.

The bulk of Martellotto’s wines are sold online via wine clubs, he said, and recent sales have boosted his production. While during his first eight years making wine production stayed below 1,000 cases annually, “online sales in 2017 drove production to 5,000 cases,” he said.

The Martellotto label features his surname in “totem” style symmetrical lettering that piques interest among consumers.

During lunch in October, Martellotto poured most of his wines, including several Happy Canyon-centric Bordeaux reds, red blends, a chardonnay and a syrah. The reds are bold and don’t mince on taste; Martellotto bottles them young “to capture the acidity.” He also favors wines that “you want to drink now.”

The Rosso di Sena (“Red of the Evening”) includes grapes from three Happy Canyon vineyards and is a blend of malbec (40 percent), cabernet sauvignon (35) and cabernet franc (25). Case production is 1,5000 per year — his largest — and is featured at many restaurants by the glass, he noted.

In a subsequent email, Martellotto shared recent scores from three critics: Jeb Dunnuck of the Wine Advocate, one from the Wine Enthusiast and Master Sommelier David Glancy, the latter during the Global Wine Awards in Las Vegas in June.

Glancy awarded the 2016 Il Capoccia Riserva 97 points, Martellotto wrote. That wine also won Best in Show, Best in Show Red and the Double Gold, according to information released by the competition.

Dunnuck gave 90 points to the 2017 Rosso di Sera Bordeaux blend; 91 points to the 2016 La Bomba Cabernet Sauvignon; and 91 to the 2016 Il Capoccia Riserva. All three wines are sourced from the Happy Canyon of Santa Barbara AVA.

Wine Enthusiast also gave the 2016 La Bomba a 91, as well as 90 to the 2017 Rosso di Sera and 91 to the 2017 Melodeon Chardonnay.

— Laurie Jervis blogs about wine at www.centralcoastwinepress.com, tweets at @lauriejervis and can be reached via [email protected]. The opinions expressed are her own.