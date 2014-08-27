Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 11:14 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Laurie Jervis: How Diverse Is Your Wine Palate?

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Columnist | August 27, 2014 | 3:30 p.m.

Diverse (adj): "Various, varied, varying, sundry, all means of, different, differing, assorted, mixed, unlike, dissimilar, contrasting, miscellaneous, separate, several, distinct."

During the Sta. Rita Hills Wine Growers' Alliance Wine and Fire seminar earlier this month, wine writer and reviewer Josh Raynolds noted that experienced wine drinkers have "diverse" cellars because, over time, their palates change.

In their cellars, there's a bit of this, a bit of that. Sometimes: Lots of that, and none of this. Other bottles lie in wait, gathering dust, until they return to favor with the cellar master.

Why? Because the palates of prolific wine consumers evolve over time. What we loved back when, we don't necessarily even sip anymore.

Take my cellar: Therein lie about 10 bottles of cabernet sauvignons, zinfandels or red Bordeaux blends. All are more than five years old.

My palate currently tolerates only pinot noir, grenache, rosé or sauvignon blanc, so the heartier red wines — and all the other grape varietals bottled into wine — might as well not even be in my cellars. 

Backstory: More than 30 years ago, a friend introduced me to red wine. Across the board, the reds we consumed were cabernet sauvignon, and most of it hailed from Chile and Napa County.

Today, I couldn't swallow a big cabernet sauvignon, even were it paired with hard cheeses and chocolate, a hearty beef stew, and served before a roaring fire on a snowy night.

Or, as Sommelier Rick Bakas says: A wine drinker morphs from "Boone's Farm to chardonnay to buttery chardonnay, to chardonnay with acid, to Grand Cru chardonnay, and finally, to Champagne. 

Not that buttery chardonnay is a bad thing, mind you, if that's what your palate appreciates.

Because your palate has taught you what to appreciate in a wine, and as long as you continue to taste wines, your palate will continue to say "yes" or "no" with every sip you take.

So trust that palate of yours, and it will never let you down.

— Laurie Jervis blogs about wine at www.centralcoastwinepress.com, tweets at @lauriejervis and can be reached via [email protected]. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 