Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Thursday, December 6 , 2018, 4:23 pm | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Laurie Jervis: Industry News & Events with Drinks

Hilliard Bruce winery for sale; Terravant Wine Company gets $40 million in capital; Grassini Family Vineyards will donate proceeds from Sunday event

winery and vineyard Click to view larger
The Hilliard Bruce vineyard and winery in the Sta. Rita Hills has been listed for sale for $14.95 million. (Courtesy photo)
By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Columnist | @NoozhawkNews | December 6, 2018 | 2:30 p.m.

Hilliard Bruce, an LEED and SIP certified vineyard and winery in the Sta. Rita Hills, has been listed for sale for $14.95 million.

The estate is offered by Kerry Mormann & Associates and shared with Joe Ramos of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Ramos said.

The property includes 101 acres, of which 21 are planted with pinot noir and chardonnay wine grapes. 

The 15,000 square-foot gravity-flow winery was designed by Daniel Lee of the architectural firm BJC — known for creating Apple stores and Bill and Melinda Gates’ residence on Lake Washington.

All winery and farm equipment, as well as inventory — including the just-barreled 2018 vintage — is included in the sale.

Also on the property is an equestrian complex with eight stalls, a 10-acre pasture, an indoor/outdoor entertainment kitchen, bocce court, owner apartment, a live-in office and manager living quarters, according to the listing.

Texas natives and husband-and-wife team John Hilliard and Christine Bruce founded their namesake winery in 2002, and launched the label in 2014.

The vineyard and winery's LEED designation stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design.

Terravant secures $40 million capital investment

Buellton’s Terravant Wine Company announced Dec. 3 that it has received $40 million in “re-capitalization” from Raven Capital Management, according to a news release.

Terravant is Santa Barbara County’s largest winery and the most state-of-the-art winemaking and bottling facility on the Central Coast and this year celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Paul Griswold, chairman of the board and CEO, recently joined the company as a 40-year veteran in the beverage and packaged goods industry, including participation in the senior leadership team at Pepsi.

“With this funding, along with recent changes and additions to our senior management team, we will be able to continue to produce quality wines from Santa Barbara County while ensuring the elimination of our past issues and continuing to build strong relationships with all of our business partners,” he said in a statement.

Terravant will continue to invest in custom winemaking and private labels at its state-of-the-art facility, where clients can choose between existing shiners, traditional 750 ml packaging formats, or cans and kegs, which continue to grow in popularity in the marketplace, according to the release,

Included in the expansion plans are the national brands, among them Insomnia, Flavorbomb and Terravant’s newest offering, King Chancho, as well as the ultra-premium brands, Summerland Central Coast Collection, Terravant and Australian import, Tomich Wines.

Grassini Family to match donations at Dec. 9 event

During the past six years, the Grassini family, owner of Grassini Family Vineyards in the Happy Canyon of Santa Barbara AVA, has raised nearly $142,000 for local nonprofit organizations at its annual Grassini Gives Back wine event, held every holiday season.

This year, the event will take place from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 9, and support Storyteller Children’s Center, a Santa Barbara year-round therapeutic preschool for homeless and disadvantaged toddlers and preschoolers who have experienced severe trauma. The center has been helping at-risk children for 30 years.

On Sunday, the public is invited to visit Grassini’s tasting room in the historic El Paseo building and enjoy a special flight or a glass of wine and hors d’oeuvres.

One hundred percent of the day’s wine tasting fees, as well as proceeds from a silent auction and raffle ticket sales, will be donated to Storyteller, said Katie Grassini, CEO of Grassini Family Vineyards.

To further boost the beneficiary, the Grassini family will match all of the days’ proceeds, she noted.

“My family and I understand how fortunate we are to have our tasting room in such a beautiful town, and we welcome every opportunity to give back to the local community,” Grassini said.

Grassini Family Vineyards tasting room is located at 24 El Paseo in Santa Barbara. Admission is free to the event and a tasting flight costs $20.

— Laurie Jervis blogs about wine at www.centralcoastwinepress.com, tweets at @lauriejervis and can be reached via [email protected]. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 