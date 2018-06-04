Monday, June 4 , 2018, 3:08 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Laurie Jervis: Journalist Organizes Wine Dinners to Benefit Sansum Diabetes Research Institute

Wendy Theis Sell, a former news anchor and reporter and the mother of a child with Type 1 diabetes, teams up with chefs and winemakers

Chef/owner Brian Collins of Ember restaurant in Arroyo Grande will pair a meal with the wines of Ryan Deovlet of Deovlet Wines and Biddle Ranch Vineyard and Mike Sinor of Sinor-LaVallee and Ancient Peaks wines for a wine dinner fundraiser on April 10 to benefit the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute. Click to view larger
Chef/owner Brian Collins of Ember restaurant in Arroyo Grande will pair a meal with the wines of Ryan Deovlet of Deovlet Wines and Biddle Ranch Vineyard and Mike Sinor of Sinor-LaVallee and Ancient Peaks wines for a wine dinner fundraiser on April 10 to benefit the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute. (Kendra Aronson photo)
By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Columnist | @NoozhawkNews | April 3, 2018 | 6:00 p.m.

A prominent Central Coast journalist has enlisted the help of regional chefs and winemakers to raise funds for the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute of Santa Barbara.

Wendy Theis Sell has scheduled a series of three dinners, the first on April 10 at Ember restaurant in Arroyo Grande, a second on May 17 at S.Y. Kitchen in Santa Ynez and the third on Sept. 27 at the Wine Cask in Santa Barbara.

The respective winemakers include San Luis Obispo winemakers Mike Sinor of Sinor-LaVallee and Ancient Peaks, and Ryan Deovlet of Deovlet Wines and Biddle Ranch Vineyard at Ember with chef/owner Brian Collins; winemaker Ernst Storm of Storm Wines and Notary Public Wines at S.Y. Kitchen with chef/co-owner Luca Crestanelli; and winemaker Paul Lato of Paul Lato Wines at the Wine Cask.

“We are delighted that Sinor and Deovlet and Chef Brian Collins at Ember are so enthusiastic about our inaugural winemaker dinner,” Sell said.

The Sansum Diabetes Research Institute created a new website for its upcoming events, including the three winemaker dinners.

“Sansum Diabetes Research Institute organized a small committee of people to plan this series of winemaker dinners, including myself, Kara Hornbuckle, Patrick Woolpert, Katie Haq, Corinne Samu Smith, Julie McSorley and Ellen Goodstein,” Sell said. “Type 1 diabetes has directly impacted each of our lives.”

Sell said SDRI is a world leader in research and innovation, education and care for adults and children living with all forms of diabetes.

Tickets for the April event are $250 each and limited to 100 guests. Click here to purchase tickets.

Sell said that she and her co-organizers hope to seat at least 50 people at the May dinner in Santa Ynez.

“Storm and Chef Luca have fabulous ideas for this dinner,” she said. “We are also thrilled that Gary Hall Jr., Olympic gold-medal winning swimmer and a resident of the Santa Ynez Valley, plans to be in attendance as our special guest at the dinner at S.Y. Kitchen.”

Hall has lived with Type 1 diabetes for much of his life, and Sell called him “a tireless advocate for advancements in diabetes research. He is a tremendous friend to the Type 1 diabetes community.”

Sell also has a personal connection to the disease in her 10-year-old daughter, Sienna, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when she was just 4 years old.

“Type 1 diabetes is an enormously challenging and relentless condition, demanding our attention 24/7. I am determined to do whatever I can to raise awareness and funds for research in the hope that there will be a cure for Type 1 diabetes in her lifetime,” she said.

Sell, who resides in Orcutt with her family, anchored and reported the news at KSBY-TV and KCOY-TV for 12 years, and before that at WMTV-TV in Madison, Wis. She has won four Emmy Awards for her work in television, which also includes a stint as a featured panelist for a recent season of the nationally syndicated TV show Moms EveryDay.

Sell has contributed feature articles to Wine Enthusiast, The SOMM Journal, The Tasting Panel Magazine, Santa Barbara Seasons, Edible and KidTripster.com.

She also is a professional voiceover artist, emcee and panel moderator for organizations such as JDRF, the Central Coast Writers Conference, Hospice du Rhône, Santa Barbara Vintners, San Luis Obispo Wine Country, Big Brothers Big Sisters, the San Luis Obispo Symphony, the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society and the Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation.

She volunteers in Orcutt public schools, for the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum and other local organizations.

                                                                        •        •

In other wine-related fundraising news, the second annual Women Winemakers Dinner on March 8 at K’Syrah Catering & Events in Solvang raised more than $8,500 for the Women’s Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County, according to publicist Anna Ferguson Sparks.

“Last year, we raised and donated $6,273.94 from the event,” Ferguson Sparks added.

For the second year in a row, the event celebrating female chefs, caterers and Central Central winemakers sold out.

March 8 was International Women’s Day, celebrated annually since 1909, and the recent event again benefited the Women’s Fund, a giving circle through which individuals combine their time and/or money to better fund important causes — more so than they would via individual donations.

In 2016, the Women’s Fund distributed $50,000 in grants to organizations serving women and children.

— Laurie Jervis blogs about wine at www.centralcoastwinepress.com, tweets at @lauriejervis and can be reached via [email protected]. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 