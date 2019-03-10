Laurie Jervis: Terravant Buys Summerland Winery

Wine

Buellton-based Terravant Wine Co. announced that it has purchased Summerland Winery, according to WineBusiness.com.

Founded in 2002, Summerland Winery, at 2330 Lillie Ave. in the town of the same name, specializes in estate-grown pinot noir and chardonnay.

“We are very pleased with this acquisition and what it means to Terravant and the quality of our current portfolio of wines,” said Paul Griswold, chief executive officer and board chairman.

“Since securing a $40 million recapitalization from Raven Capital Management in December, the goal has been to expand our footprint in the Santa Barbara area and beyond.”

The purchase price was not disclosed.

Zaca Mesa Winemaker Joins New York Dinner

Winemaker Kristin Bryden of Zaca Mesa Winery & Vineyards in Los Olivos participated in a celebratory dinner Friday at New York City’s James Beard House. The event, one of many around the nation, highlighted female winemakers and chefs on International Women’s Day.

The dinner, presented by the nonprofit organization Women Chefs & Restaurateurs in collaboration with the James Beard Foundation, was “Women Chefs Rule: Immigration of Flavor.”

Featuring a multicultural menu by first-generation immigrant female chefs, the dinner was paired with Rhône wines crafted by women winemakers of the Rhone Rangers, the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting American Rhône varietal wines.

Zaca Mesa’s Bryden, an advocate for Rhône wines and a member of the Rhone Rangers, was one of four female winemakers in attendance.

For more than 45 years, Zaca Mesa has produced handcrafted, Rhône-style wines and, as the first Santa Barbara County vineyard to plant syrah (in 1978), has remained committed to pioneering the Santa Barbara Rhône movement.

The James Beard Foundation’s mission is to celebrate, nurture and honor chefs and other leaders making America’s food culture more delicious and diverse.

Thornhill Companies’ Nicholas Miller Joins Vintners’ Board

Nicholas Miller, vice president of sales and marketing for his family’s multigenerational company, The Thornhill Companies, has been appointed to the board of the Santa Barbara Vintners.

The Santa Barbara Vintners, founded in 1983, is a nonprofit organization that celebrates, shares and protects Santa Barbara Wine Country. The group produces wine events and educational opportunities directed at consumers, trade and media.

Miller will serve a two-year term.

“It’s an honor to join the Santa Barbara Vintners Association as a board member,” he said.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that Santa Barbara County is one of the world’s best places to grow grapes, which is proven by the vast number of distinctive wines produced here — wines that continually show the strength and quality of the Central Coast.”

Buellton Wine & Chili Festival Set for March 17

Buellton’s sixth annual Wine & Chili Festival will return from noon to 4:30 p.m. March 17 at Flying Flags RV Resort, 180 Avenue of Flags.

Guests can sample “tons of chili” and taste wine from more than 25 wineries, craft breweries and spirit companies, as well as play Bocce ball, table tennis and cornhole.

The highlight of the event is the community chili cookoff, open to all local businesses and residents. Try some chili and salsa made by some of the best local chefs and restaurants, all competing to take home prizes.

Live entertainment will be provided by Noble Grizwald and The Rincons.

Tickets are $45 each for the “Hot Chili” ticket (general admission for age 21 or older), $20 for “Mild Chili” (guests ages 12 to 20) and $10 for “Chili Verde” (children age 12 or younger).

Festival guests are encouraged to board the “Brew Bus” and ride to and from the festival. Pickups will be available in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Goleta and Santa Barbara at the following times and locations: 10:30 a.m. at Figueroa Mountain Brewing in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, 11 a.m. at M. Special Brewing Co. in Goleta and 11:15 a.m. at Solvang Brewing Co. in Lompoc.

Bus tickets must be purchased in advance; no walk-up tickets will be sold at bus departure venues. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Liquid Farm, Kings Carey Winemaker Dinner

Join Jeff Nelson, owner of Liquid Farm, and winemaker James Sparks starting at 6 p.m. March 19 at The Monarch in Montecito. Sparks also will be pouring wines from his own label, Kings Carey.

Both labels’ wines will be paired with five courses, beginning with soup and ending with dessert.

Reservations are available by calling The Monarch directly at 805.869.0789. The cost is $75 per person. The Monarch is located in the Montecito Inn at 1295 Coast Village Road.

Chef to Host Indian Food Pop-Up March 20

In an effort to bring fresh Indian fare to the greater Santa Ynez Valley, chef April Pharoah will debut a pop-up dinner March 20 at “The Window” at The Castle in Solvang.

The pop-up will run from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at 1210 Mission Drive in Solvang, home of Louise’s Kitchen at The Castle, Chef Louise Smith’s weekday take-out kitchen. The window is next door to Hope Thrift Store in the Nielsen lumber yard, opposite Skytt Mesa.

On the menu will be chicken chettinad, punjabi-style vegetables and basmati pilau rice and naan, Pharoah noted.

The variety of foods and spices that are native to India make that country’s food one of the world’s most wholesome and healthy. Indian food is famous for boosting immunity and brain function and easing inflammation.

Pharoah, also known as the Cookie Vixen for her line of wine-pairing shortbread cookies, has recently focused her efforts on Ayurvedic diets. She attended culinary school outside of London in the 1980s.

Ayurveda (“short”) is one of the globe’s oldest “whole-body” healing systems, having been developed more than 3,000 years ago in India. It centers on the belief that one’s health and wellness rely on a balance between the mind, body and spirit, which in turn boosts digestive strength.

For more information about the March 20 pop-up, email Pharoah at [email protected].

Santa Barbara Vintners’ Futures Tasting March 29-31

The Santa Barbara Vintners invites the public to its inaugural Wine Futures Tasting March 29-31 at Solvang’s Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort.

The weekend will offer guests the chance to meet the winemakers and personalities behind these one-of-a-kind, curated lots, and to taste and buy on a first-come, first-served basis.

All profits will benefit the Santa Barbara Vintners and People Helping People’s Vinos de Sueños.

For information, to purchase tickets and the full list of participating winemakers, click here or click here.

— Laurie Jervis blogs about wine at www.centralcoastwinepress.com, tweets at @lauriejervis and can be reached via [email protected]. The opinions expressed are her own.