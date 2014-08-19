Laurie Jervis: Vintage 2014’s Film and Wine Pairing Tour Focuses on Season of Growth

Multimedia alliance is set in Santa Barbara County during the current grape-growing season

"Vintage 2014," a multimedia alliance set in Santa Barbara County during the current grape-growing season, will hold the first event in its film and wine pairing tour on Wednesday, Aug. 27 at Full of Life Flatbread in Los Alamos.

Funded late last year through Kickstarter.com, Vintage 2014 matches visual artists, musicians, writers and wine farmers in its multimedia documentation of viticulture.

In June, Vintage 2014's producer and director, Wil Fernandez, described the project as "evolving as I learn more about viticulture in general. It's kind of like a journey, as I discover interesting things along the way.

"We're definitely not following a script," he added.

He plans events similar to the Los Alamos one in Los Angeles, Phoenix, New York and throughout Southern Florida in January.

"The Los Alamos event is meant to bring people into the vineyards and meet the producers as they try the wine, giving them a personal connection while also entertaining and educating them on the lesser known viticultural aspects of winemaking," he said.

Along with Fernandez, the team behind Vintage 2014 is Jonathan Baudoin, director of photography, and Laura Booras, associate producer and the general manager at Riverbench Vineyard & Winery.

During the Wine Bloggers Conference in July, Fernandez showed a short, overview film to participants gathered for the closing night's dinner. The crowd watched, rapt, and heartily applauded Fernandez and his crew.

While Vintage 2014's goal is to call attention to viticulture, the producers want to recognize the winemakers and wineries whose wines make Santa Barbara County special.

The evening at Flatbread opens with a wine reception, followed by dinner paired with wines from some of the winemakers involved in the project. Following the meal will be a short film that highlights dormancy and bud break in grape vines, he said.

Those folks include Ryan Carr, Dick Doré, Wes Hagen, Michael Larner, Clarissa and Jonathan Nagy, Karen Steinwachs and Bill Wathen.

The vineyards and wineries featured are Clos Pepe Estate, Riverbench Vineyard & Winery, Buttonwood Farm Winery & Vineyard, Flying Goat Cellars, Larner Vineyard & Winery and Carucci Wines.

Among the videos and interviews at www.vintage2014.com are topics ranging from cover crops, drought, dry farming, fruit, vines and FAQ about viticulture.

Come September, the full www.vintage2014.com website will launch with content that spans the entire vintage, from bud break to harvest, and will utilize "unfiltered" audio interviews with "wine farmers" from throughout the season, along with photo essays from several different photographers, Fernandez said.

— Laurie Jervis blogs about wine at www.centralcoastwinepress.com, tweets at @lauriejervis and can be reached via [email protected]. The opinions expressed are her own.