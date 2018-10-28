Sunday, October 28 , 2018, 5:43 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Wine

Laurie Jervis: Cooler Grape Harvest Season Leads to ‘Historically Normal’ Start and Finish

Seven Santa Barbara County winemakers share perspectives on the weather, quality and yield

Martian Ranch & Vineyard’s Gretch Volker Click to view larger
Gretchen Volker, winegrower at Martian Ranch & Vineyard outside of Los Alamos, performs a punch down on a puncheon at the winery. (Laurie Jervis / Noozhawk photo)
By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Columnist | @NoozhawkNews | October 28, 2018 | 4:45 p.m.

For the past eight years, I’ve tracked down various winemakers for an annual harvest perspective. Starting in 2012, the first of several warmer and dry seasons, grapes often reached optimal maturity — when brix and acidity are at ideal levels and grapes are ripe to the taste — as early as mid-August.

But not this year. Winemakers with whom I spoke estimated that the current harvest is a week to three weeks later than that of last year.

“This is the first year since 2011 that I have not started harvest in August,” longtime winemaker Rick Longoria said Oct. 10.

The current harvest, he said, is more “historically normal,” one in which the first grapes to ripen are ready in early to mid-September and the last hang on vines until early November.

Temperatures throughout the growing season remained “moderate to moderate to moderate,” he said.

He and others observed slightly lower yields, with numbers for pinot noir, syrah and chardonnay tonnage down from the 2017 harvest.

Over lunch or wine, and via email and over the phone, I interviewed Longoria and six other Santa Barbara County winemakers during October. While Longoria was in a lull on the day we spoke — after his harvest of pinot noir, whites and syrah but before the Bordeaux reds he also utilizes — most were knee deep in picking or processing yet graciously took my calls from their winery or answered questions in an email.

All seven noted that a season of cooler temperatures yielded a harvest that was “historically normal,” timing wise, versus those of five previous years, when midsummer or Labor Day heat spikes drove earlier picks — often as early as mid-August for pinot noir or chardonnay destined for sparkling wines.

My first harvest news came Oct. 4 in an email from Karen Steinwachs, since 2007 the winemaker and general manager at Solvang’s Buttonwood Farm Winery & Vineyard and a harvest arbiter honed from years of experience.

“We’ll have brought in all the sauvignon blanc by tomorrow (Oct. 5), and the grapes (pinot noir, chardonnay and pinot gris) we get from Hibbits Ranch,” she wrote.

Clusters of grapes
Cabernet franc clusters ripen on the vine at Roblar Vineyard in the Los Olivos District AVA. (Laurie Jervis / Noozhawk photo)

The rain that soaked the county Oct. 3 was followed by two days of strong winds and cooler temperatures. The winds help stave off the powdery mildew that can blossom on the heels of wet weather.

Steinwachs was the first winemaker to predict the pace of harvest 2018 — the down time between the first grapes and those that followed.

“I think we’re going to have about a 10-day break before we harvest anything else, which is worrying as the daylight hours get shorter,” she wrote.

But grapes’ quality and quantity were solid, Steinwachs added.

“It’s a bountiful year, but the vines look healthy and happy, and show no signs of yellowing leaves and vines shutting down,” she said — risks that can accompany a later harvest.

Sun sets at Kessler-Haak Vineyard Click to view larger
A late afternoon sun warms the vines at Kessler-Haak Vineyard in the Santa Rita Hills AVA. (Laurie Jervis / Noozhawk photo)

On Oct. 4, the day after the rain, I met Matt Brady in Goleta at Samsara Wine’s brand-new facility in the Los Carneros Business Park. Brady had picked his final lot of 2018 pinot noir two days prior in order to beat the rain.

Samsara’s owners, Joan and Dave Szkutak, bought the label from its founders, Mary and Chad Melville, in 2017. Last year’s production took place at C2, the co-op facility north of Los Alamos, and the Szkutaks and Brady relocated to the Goleta space on Sept. 6 — a mere two days before getting their first 2018 fruit, chardonnay grapes from Zotovich Vineyards.

That chardonnay was picked 12 days later than chardonnay from the same vineyard last year, Brady noted.

Samsara’s pinot noir harvested from Rancho La Viña Vineyard, also in the Santa Rita Hills, was picked 15 days later this year than last year.

“That’s a good average number of days for fruit harvested this year versus in 2017,” he said.

Brady estimated that Samsara’s grenache and syrah grapes would ripen “considerably later” this year versus last.

The rain day caused “a slight slowdown” in the pace of harvest, “but the winds picked up, so the rain itself was not catastrophic,” he said.

Brady emphasized that the fruit he has handled thus far “looks exceptional” despite what likely will be “a light year across the board” as far as yield.

After six years of “early” harvests, the current one afforded Longoria “a lighter workload” midway through the process. When we spoke at his Lompoc winery Oct. 10, Longoria described 2018 as “more like those harvests of the 1970s,’80s and most of the ’90s — the ‘historically normal’ years.”

Like those long-ago harvests, this one has come on the heels of mild weather, which means “the grapes can hang on the vine a little longer,” he said.

More hang time means the grapes have a better chance of reaching a balance in acidity and brix by picking time.

“We are assured of flavor and phenolic maturation by the time we harvest,” Longoria said, adding that overall grape quality is “really good, with full flavors and balanced acid.”

On Oct. 9, Longoria had picked syrah grapes from Clover Creek Vineyard in the Santa Ynez Valley. Those grapes, he said, displayed only negligible dehydration because the growth season was one of long, slow ripening with cooler nights and fewer of the heat spikes present in prior years.

Back on Sept. 19, I saw Michael Larner, winemaker and owner of Larner Vineyard & Winery, at an industry event. Harvest was still a distant ship on the horizon. Larner estimated that he might pick his first estate fruit on Oct. 10, and we agreed to speak then.

Life intervened, however, and we did not connect until last Tuesday evening.

Larner Vineyard, located in the Ballard Canyon AVA, saw its first grapes harvested on Oct. 1. The fruit was grenache, and it was not for Larner’s own label but for Jaffurs Wine Cellars, a longtime client of Larner Vineyard.

While other producers since have sourced their grapes from his site, Larner had yet to start harvest for his own label: “Basically, all of my estate fruit — malvasia bianca, viognier, syrah, grenache and mourvedre — is still on the vine,” he said last week.

Overall, “as of today, we’re probably only 40 percent done with harvest,” he added.

After the lull in early October, Larner expects the next two weeks to be “crazy ones” and the pace to be “gangbusters.”

He echoed the others regarding the start of harvest 2018: “Compared to 2017, we’re a week and a half behind.” Larner, like Longoria, described 2018 as a more quote unquote normal vintage, one that resembles 2012, temperature wise.

The current year is not the coldest season in recent memory. That honor belongs to 1998, an El Niño year, Larner noted.

“It was cold throughout that entire growing season,” he said. “This year, we did have some (earlier) heat spikes, which makes an ‘overall’ colder year a little less so.”

Here’s the thing about hot days: When the temperature rises above 95 degrees, “the vines shut down, and there’s no photosynthesis,” he said. Therefore, high temperatures can delay grapes’ overall ripening, as “heat doesn’t necessarily push things along.”

The next day, last Wednesday, I spoke on the phone with Aaron Walker, winemaker at Pali Wine Co. and Tower 15, sister labels produced in Lompoc. Like Larner, Walker was slammed — “I’m crushing syrah as we speak,” he said with a laugh.

Harvest this round is “significantly later” than that of last year, he noted.

While Walker handles fruit from the Central Coast, Pali’s consulting winemaker works the grapes that hail from Sonoma County. Together, they make 80 individual harvest picks for the two labels, Walker noted.

Recent warmer days drove Walker to “make a big push to finish in the next two weeks,” he said.

During “the big lull” earlier this month, and in the days before and after the rain, “ripening stopped, and even went backward a little,” thanks to cool days and cool nights. “I’ve been very happy with the weather.”

Walker called yields good, “higher than we expected, or at least normal or slightly above.”

Winemaker Kat Gaffney, now in her second vintage at Spear Wine Co., responded last week to my query via email.

Like Pali’s estate vineyard, also in the Santa Rita Hills, the Spear vineyard, owned by Ofer Shepher, is younger, a fact that affects overall yield.

“Our estate vineyard is now five years old,” Gaffney wrote. “We’re not only seeing vintage variation in the timing of the (ripening) of the fruit; we’re also watching a young vineyard grow up and into itself.

“Our first pick for Spear last year was chardonnay in late August, and this year we brought in our first chardonnay in September.”

Later that Thursday, I wound up my harvest assessment with Gretchen Volker at Martian Ranch & Vineyard southeast of Los Alamos. Volker, in her first vintage as Martian’s new winegrower, had brought in her final fruit early that morning and was headed into a long weekend with family and friends.

The harvest just past got underway a good three weeks later than those in 2017 and 2016, she said.

Martian Ranch’s 20-acre vineyard was planted 10 years ago and is home to four white and six red grape varietals, among them tempranillo, grenache and viognier, she said.

Yields this year were down slightly, but she said quality “is excellent, with amazing acids.”

— Laurie Jervis blogs about wine at www.centralcoastwinepress.com, tweets at @lauriejervis and can be reached via [email protected]. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 